New superintendent takes helm at Chazy Central

CHAZY | Mark Bessen, a retired superintendent from Washington County, has been named interim superintendent at the Chazy Central Rural School District.

Bessen, 59, will serve in that role through the school year as the Chazy Board of Education ramps up efforts to find a permanent replacement for John Fairchild, who served as the district superintendent for eight years.

“I’ve been very impressed with the students here, they’re extremely polite and dedicated and they’re serious workers,” Bessen told The Sun. “Every day I’ve been here so far has been a pleasure. I’m looking forward to a great school year.”

Bessen, a SUNY Plattsburgh alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in Education, said that he hopes to serve as a bridge between Fairchild and his eventual replacement and will continue in his predecessor’s path, while “setting up the new superintendent for success.”

He’s also looking forward to sitting on the sidelines at some Chazy Eagles games while he’s here.

“I worked as a coach in Saranac and Ausable — football,” he said. “Now I love soccer.”

The school Board of Education will be ramping up efforts to find Fairchild’s permanent replacement this month, though a final decision on who will fill the position isn’t expected until March 2019.

“This process usually takes up to a year,” said Trombley, between the application process and candidate interviews.

Whomever is chosen as the new superintendent, he said, will likely start in July.

CANDIDATES

Bessen was chosen as the interim superintendent from a field of four candidates.

“Four very highly qualified candidates,” BOE President Joey Trombley told The Sun.

In addition to his time at SUNY Plattsburgh where he also studied educational administration, Bessen studied at Castleton State College in Vermont, where he earned a master of arts degree in education.

After that he served as an educator for 34 years, 26 of them as an administrator.

He worked as a principal and director at the Lake George Central School District, and as an assistant principal at the Saratoga Springs Central School District, before retiring from the Granville Central School District in Washington County last year.

He also served in the U.S. Army and the New York Army National Guard from 1988 to 2016, retiring as a lieutenant-colonel.

Bessen will be paid $575 per day until his replacement takes over at Chazy Central.

FAIRCHILD DEPARTS

The school’s former superintendent, Fairchild, departed from the district on Sept. 4 to take a job as a math teacher in Westport.

“This was a very difficult decision, but I decided that it is the best interest of my family for me to reduce the number of hours I work and also the stress level associated with my job,” Fairchild, 57, said in a newsletter to parents. “The last eight years at Chazy have been the most rewarding and also the most challenging of my career. I have enjoyed working with a story faculty and staff who are dedicated to the children of this community.”

In his farewell message, Fairchild thanked the community, and the parents whose children are attending the school, for their support.

“Your children are far and away the most respectful and responsible students I have ever worked with. This is a testament to strong family values,” he said. “It also demonstrates the strength of the Chazy community.”