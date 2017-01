× Expand Photo provided

New York State Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) was sworn in to an eighth term on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Little is pictured above with Janet DiFiore, New York State’s Chief Judge, and Dan MacEntee, her chief of staff, on the opening day of the 2017 Legislative Session. The 45th Senate District comprises all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.