New Thurman majority rescinds policies

THURMAN — The reality show of Thurman politics aired yet another episode Jan 10, with spectators witnessing a toned-down version of local governance — There was discord at Tuesday’s town meeting, but not chaos.

There was no yelling, no jeering, no shoving, no police clearing the town hall like there was a week earlier at the town’s annual organization meeting — but there was a plenty of heated debate.

A few key resolutions, however, were passed.

The two newly-elected board members — former town clerk Cynthia Hyde and bread-baker Kathy Templeton — sided with rebel board member Mike Eddy to form a slim majority to change various ways the town conducts its business. The three are vocal political opponents of town Supervisor Evelyn Wood.

This new alliance on the five-member board resulted in votes to rescind both the town’s Rules of Procedure in conducting town board meetings, and to rescind a town policy requiring individual town board members obtaining full-board approval before utilizing services of the town attorney.

In addition, the three voted to approve an amended version of an annual resolution that provides for the supervisor to sign specified contracts, sign checks, and conduct the town’s daily functions — a routine resolution for New York State municipalities which the rebel board members had defeated a week earlier, risking a shutdown of local government.

The amended version featured a minor change — substituting a phrase citing the town supervisor’s power to conduct “day-to-day administrative duties” of governing the town rather than conducting “day-to-day operations” of the town.

For a week, authority to sign and issue checks, pay wages to employees, and conduct routine business — and dates when official town meetings were to be held for 2017 — had been in legal limbo.

The town’s Rules of Procedure, scrapped on Tuesday, had been established several years ago in an effort to assure meetings were orderly. The rules included limiting each citizen to three minute of speech during public comment periods, and commonplace parliamentary rules including one that limits board members’ opportunity to speak to instances when they are called upon by the board’s presiding chair.

With this latter rule abolished, board member Cynthia Hyde interjected her thoughts freely through the meeting, often sparring with Wood, and the result was at times a free-for-all of opinions and pronouncements.

One of the topics of discord was a resolution Hyde proposed to abolish the position of Deputy Supervisor in town. Wood objected, saying that in an emergency, — like an ice storm, blizzard, a fire at the town hall or flash flood like the town experienced in May 2011 — the town needed an executive who could take action to declare an emergency, or summon fire or police personnel, dispatch highway crews, and make other vital decisions.

Hyde and Eddy responded that in such a situation, the board could meet and appoint someone to take action.

“I don’t see any reason we need a deputy supervisor when any member of the board is able to run a town meeting in absence of the supervisor,” Eddy said.

Wood countered that in dire situations, there would be no time for the five-member board to come together for a meeting to appoint someone to make such urgent decisions.

Hyde responded that one primary reason the board objected to the position was because that the board’s present deputy supervisor was not a board member.

“I question whether a non-town board member has the authority to make decisions,” Hyde said.

Now serving as deputy supervisor is former town board member Susan Shepler, appointed by Wood last year in accordance with the state’s Town Law. Shepler lost her board position to Hyde in the November general election.

Wood countered that Al Vasak had served as the town’s deputy supervisor for years while not serving on the board, and his appointment didn’t spark any objections.

Wood made a motion to table the issue of abolishing the position, Templeton seconded the motion, and it was passed — a rare show of unanimity for a board that voted 3-2 against Wood and her ally councilman Jey Youngblood on most all other resolutions Jan. 10.

One of those 3-2 votes was to rescind a town policy requiring individual town board members getting full-board approval before utilizing services of the town attorney. It was passed last year after the town faced a bill of nearly $2,000 because Eddy had contacted attorney Mark Schachner to discuss whether Shepler and former board member Gail Seamon were indeed legal members of the board.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Wood warned that rescinding the resolution would mean individual board members could run up substantial legal bills at the expense of taxpayers.

Although Hyde supported rescinding the policy, she seemed to support its intent.

“It’s a good idea, as a board, that we come together, and decide what questions should be asked of the town attorney — together, deciding on our questions, getting in agreement,” she said.

That scenario didn’t occur, apparently, before the meeting. Hyde, Eddy and Templeton met behind closed doors with Town Attorney Mark Schachner — without Wood and Yuongblood present.

Emerging from the closed-door session, Hyde passed out a notice citing that the meeting, to discuss “legal issues,” was “an attorney-client privileged conference which is not subject to the open meetings law” — an assertion that area media have disputed in the past in other similar instances.

After the meeting, Hyde declined to reveal what had been discussed by the board majority behind closed doors.

Town faces lawsuit over Bear Pond Rd.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Wood announced that the town was now facing a lawsuit. The town was recently served with a summons by the Moeller Family Trust. The summons declares that a 1.6-mile stretch of Bear Pond Road is the family trust’s private property, and not a town road, and demands that the town’s employees and the public “cease unlawful and wrongful entry” on the road.

In May, highway employees graded a portion of the road, plus they installed culverts and removed brush, which the summons characterized as “trespassing.”

Wood said that the full length of the road was specified as a town road in the Thurman’s legal inventory of roads, and was identified as a town road in maps that date back to the 1800s. She added that had been maintained intermittently by the town through the years, and that various land owners on the road have deeds that imply the road is public.

She said that Mike Eddy and his mother Joyce own properties on the disputed roadway, and Eddy sought unsuccessfully months ago to have the road abandoned by the town. She also noted that various other landowners, including the Deer Creek Hunt Club own property accessible only by the disputed roadway.

She said that last year, a gate was illegally erected across the road to stop public access and that town highway employees had removed the gate.

The summons was accompanied by a letter from Mary Jane Muller citing that Eddy is the caretaker of the Moeller family property, demanding that no one but the Moellers, their guests, and the Eddy family members may enter without Mary Jane Moeller’s permission.