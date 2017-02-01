New truck inspection station coming to Champlain

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The town of Champlain is moving forward with its sewer project. The only thing holding them up is the new truck inspection station on West Service Road.

CHAMPLAIN — No longer will trucks from Canada be inspected in rest area parking lots.

The state Department of Transportation have announced they are allocating $13 million toward placing a new truck inspection station on West Service Road for Canadian trucks.

“We never had a specific location,” said Michael Flick, a DOT spokesman. “It wasn’t safe and it wasn’t efficient.”

Right now, the DOT uses open spaces at the Beekmantown rest area between exits 41 and 40 to inspect commercial vehicles coming from Canada.

The new location, which will be placed just south of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Port of Entry at the border, will conduct safety and weight screenings.

The 5,600-square foot site will also accommodate the New York State Police’s Highway Safety Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Investigation operations.

The DOT received design approval back in 2010, but had to go back to the drawing board after the New York State Police asked them to revise their plans to accommodate the State Police, said Flick.

Flick said besides the various design changes, the DOT’s timeline was extended because the town of Champlain didn’t have the proper water and sewer hook ups.

With the municipal water project well underway and expected to be completed sometime late this summer, that just leaves sewer, which the DOT already rolled into their $13 million budget, said Flick.

‘SEWER IS COMING’

Town officials started discussing the concept several years ago as they pondered incorporating sewer in the town of Champlain. However, the efforts fell short due to a lack in funding.

The DOT agreed to pay for more than half of the line, which helped get the town moving in the right direction.

Last summer, town officials received a $415,000 from the state to place a sewer line along West Service Road to provide the service to current and potential future commercial entities, like the truck inspection station.

Doing so will help solve current sewer issues, such as bedrock blocking sewage flow out of tanks, and give potential companies an incentive to flock to the town, said Bernier, Carr and Associates Project Manager Anthony Young.

The DOT’s portion, said Flick, will stretch about 4,000 feet down West Service Road to Locust Street where it will connect to an existing line in the village of Champlain.

Young said the town will be placing about 1,500 feet of line just north of the station up to the border, which will cost a little over $480,000.

The remaining $65,000, Young said, will be paid for through a loan and placed on the approximate 10 commercial users on that road, unless another funding source becomes available.

The town won’t construct the northern part of the line until the DOT’s portion is complete, said Young, who said he is hopeful to open the bidding process for construction sometime this summer.

“The project is going forward,” Supervisor Larry Barcomb said. “We’re not stopping.”

TARGETING OTHER ROADS

Eventually, the overall goal is to place sewer lines on Route 11, Eden Lane and South Street.

Eden Lane and South Street residents have been facing issues with their current septic tanks, said Young. Complaints have been made on well contamination and raw sewage discharging into the Great Chazy River.

Route 11 is being targeted in hopes to bring in more commercial entities, said Barcomb. “They won’t come in without water and sewer.”

So far, no funds have been secured for this project, which will cost over $5 million, said Barcomb.

Town officials are seeking funding now and keeping a close watch on the governor’s office.

“The governor said there’s going to be more money for infrastructure,” Barcomb said. “And we’re going to jump on any opportunity we can.”