New University Police chief named

× Expand Photo provided Patrick Rascoe, pictured right, was appointed chief of SUNY Plattsburgh University Police. Kyle Carter, pictured middle right, was sworn in as a UP officer. To his left is Assistant UP Chief Patrick Keleher, who retired on June 1, and university President John Ettling.

PLATTSBURGH | Patrick Rascoe, a retired Plattsburgh City Police lieutenant, has been named chief of SUNY Plattsburgh University Police (UP).

Rascoe takes the place of former UP chief Jerry Lottie, who retired last month.

“I will promote an enthusiastic, professional and productive work environment and collaborate with our members and the campus community in a manner that is just and promotes transparency, trust, legitimacy and, ultimately, social justice,” Rascoe said in a statement.

As chief, Rascoe will build on the successful community policing philosophy and practices that the department currently implements, Vice President of Student Affairs Bryan Hartman said in a statement.

Rascoe has served with UP since 2015 as a police inspector, and has supervised all major investigations of the department.

His appointment was effective May 25, the day after Lottie’s retirement.

Kyle Carter, a 2016 SUNY Plattsburgh grad who majored in criminal justice, was also sworn in as a UP officer, bringing UP’s total force up to 16.

“We’re very glad to have Kyle join University Police,” Rascoe said after the official swearing-in ceremony last Friday. “But we’re saying goodbye today to another member of the department.”

Carter’s swearing-in came on the same day of Assistant Chief Patrick Keleher’s retirement from the force, after nearly 31 years in law enforcement.

After retiring from New York State Police as a senior investigator in charge of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Lewis, Essex County, Keleher joined UP — where he has served for the last three and a half years.

“I’ll miss the people here,” Keleher said. “I feel the same way I felt when I left the state police. SUNY Plattsburgh is a great place to work. I’ve enjoyed my time here.”