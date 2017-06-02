New UTV helps first responders

× With the Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department’s new offroad rescue and firefighting vehicle are, from left: Fire Commissioners Chairman Ed Senneville, Emergency Squad Assistant Capt. Cortney Brown, Auxiliary President Sally Senneville, and Fire Department President Mary Cunningham, with Fire Chief Matt Watts in vehicle. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA — Remote wildfires and backcountry rescues are the mission of the new utility task vehicle just acquired by Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department.

The compact vehicle is equipped with a water tank, hose reel, patient basket carrier and winch.

Fire Chief Matt Watts said the Kawasaki 4x4 has already been put to good use.

“We got the UTD in January and we’ve been putting it together,” he said. “The Board of Fire Commissioners bought it; it’s for wildfires, offroad rescues.”

Ticonderoga Emergency Squad also helped with $2,000 toward the purchase, and it’s been equipped with a Stokes basket to transport patients.

“You can get somebody out of the woods with the Stokes basket,” Watts said. “It can be used during the 4th of July Celebration, at Fort Ticonderoga, and at Ticonderoga Central School games, where it’s difficult to drive an ambulance onto the field.”

It has a pump for firefighting and holds 85 gallons of water in its onboard tank.

“It’s pretty multi-purpose,” Watts said. “It has a winch on the front, so it pull itself out if it gets stuck.”

The Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary contributed $1,000 to the purchase, and bingo fundraisers at the firehouse raised another $2,500.

“We had it out twice for calls,” Watts said. “When the two snowmobilers went through the ice on Lake Champlain in Putnam last winter and a girl who was in distress hiking Cook Mountain this spring.

“It went through a swamp (to rescue her) and worked well.”

The two Vermont snowmobilers, unfortunately, did not survive, and had to be recovered from the lake.

“We’ve had three or four training sessions to get people used to driving it,” Watts said. “It’s different than a car or ATV.”

“The Fire Department appreciates the contributions everybody made toward this. It was a huge help to us.”