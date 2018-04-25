New Warren County DPW chief named

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Now serving as Warren County’s Deputy Public Works Superintendent, Kevin Hajos has been chosen by county leaders to be the county DPW department’s next top executive.

QUEENSBURY | A new superintendent of public works took over in Warren County this week after county lawmakers appointed Kevin Hajos, deputy DPW superintendent since 2010, to the post on April 20.

Over the last several years, Hajos has administered the first phase of the county court facilities addition and renovation project, expected to cost $16.5 million.

Hajos has served as principal engineer for the county for about 10 years. The initial annual salary for Hajos’ new position leading the county’s largest and most diverse departments is $105,000.

County Personnel Committee Chairman Kevin Geraghty said Hajos was the “point person” for the project, which is presently on time and under budget.

“We are fortunate to have someone in our ranks with such expertise to take over as DPW Superintendent,” Geraghty said, noting that Hajos has the reputation of working well with others. “We are sure he will do an admirable job in the position.”

In his work for the county, Hajos has overseen the maintenance and reconstruction of county highways and bridges, Geraghty said, noting that the county is responsible for the condition of 250 miles or so of highways and dozens of bridges. The DPW also is in charge of the county government’s buildings and grounds, county airport, and parks and recreation facilities.

Hajos replaces Jeffrey Tennyson, who resigned in March after he was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Glens Falls while off-duty.

Prior to joining the county, Hajos, 51, worked for Clough Harbor & Associates. As an engineer for the firm, he oversaw the reconstruction of the ambitious Northway Exit 18 - Main Street reconstruction project.

A Queensbury resident, Hajos graduated from Clarkson University in 2000 with an Engineering degree.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Conover said Hajos was a “proven performer.”

“Kevin Hajos’ background, education and experience are as good as it gets, and his familiarity with the department is unsurpassed,” Conover said, noting that Hajos also has a longstanding working relationship with the highway superintendents of the county’s 13 municipalities.

“Kevin Hajos is an excellent choice.”