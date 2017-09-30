New water system coming

HAGUE | The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation is making a $92,000 zero-interest loan to the Hague Community Homeowners Association Inc. for a new water plant.

The loan will finance the installation of a new surface-water filtration plant to bring the Community Homeowners Association into compliance with the state’s Surface Water Treatment Rule.

Other improvements include a new transmission main, replacement of existing distribution mains and valves and the installation of fencing.

The grants approved at an Environmental Facilities Corporation board meeting on Sept. 14 allow municipalities to finance projects at a significantly lower rate than financing on their own.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the grants support critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects across the state.

“Water quality and infrastructure are essential to sustaining and growing safe, healthy communities across New York,” Cuomo said. “These investments build on the state’s efforts to provide clean water to residents and visitors, ensure wastewater systems are built to last, and improve water quality overall for a stronger, healthier New York.”

The Hague Community Homeowners Association is a small group of property-owners in the Overbrook Drive and Bob Kat Lane area.

The water system is expected to have a $70 annual charge for each home. The loan would have a 30 year payback period.