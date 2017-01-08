New welcome banners in works for Moriah

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Essex County Department of Public Works employee Lance Baker installs a welcome banner on a Port Henry utility pole last spring. The Moriah Chamber of Commerce is taking orders for additional banners for this spring.

MORIAH – The Moriah Chamber of Commerce is preparing to order more pole banners to be hung in the spring.

Last year’s street banners were a success, Moriah Chamber President Cathy Sprague said, and a new batch will be ordered in January to add to those already in stock.

The banners were taken down from utility poles in the fall and stored, and will be put back up this spring along with new ones, she said.

The price will be the same as last year, she said, and any merchant or individual who wants a banner should contact the Chamber of Commerce at (518) 250-1050. The welcome banners are printed with the business name at the bottom.

“Now that they were popular, many businesses that didn’t get one before are interested,” she said. “They announce the community and the business to visitors.”

Sprague said she’s working on getting grants to hold a jazz festival in town this summer.

“A jazz festival would bring people to our town,” she said. “We’ll also have the Concerts in the Park series. We’ll be booking bands for that soon.”

The concerts are held at the Town Park on Park Place in front of the Moriah Town Hall.

Sprague said she want to feature a Four Hikes series as well, where the chamber and Champlain Area Trails (CATS) would sponsor weekend hikes to Belfry Mountain, Cheney Mountain, Crowfoot Pond and Bartlett Pond.

“The hikes are a good way to get out and see the area,” she said. “The CATS hikes have been very popular events.”

With new restaurants opening in Moriah and Port Henry, the chamber may start its monthly mixers again, Sprague said, to acquaint people with the new places.

She said the former George’s II Italian Restaurant will become the King George Restaurant under new ownership, and the Red Brick Cafe is opening soon in the former Dobson Studio of Photography at Main and Broad streets.

The Cake Shop and Cafe is already open on Main Street with homemade pastries, cakes and breakfast sandwiches.