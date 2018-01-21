New WIPS sets grand opening

× WIPS announcer Jeannie Burke is one of several disc jockeys providing local information and news from the station’s downtown Ticonderoga studios. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | WIPS News is holding its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

The new WIPS Radio is located at 102 Montcalm St., Suite 1 in downtown Ticonderoga, and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the grand opening.

Light refreshments will be served and an open house will follow until 5 p.m., WIPS owner Robert Streeter said.

“WIPS is a team of hard working, dedicated people who believe in Ticonderoga and the North Country,” he said. “We are humbled by the response to our arrival in the community, and we appreciate ever so much your love and support. We are looking forward to working with the community.”

The station went on the air Jan. 4 with six internet streams and local announcers for news, weather and sports.

WIPS offers six different music stations called The Boss, Big Country, The Cross, 3rd Rock, CHR and Kiss, that are all broadcast from www.wips.news. Apps for iOS and Android are coming.

“We’re excited that WIPS has returned to the Ticonderoga area,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “We hope that Ticonderoga area businesses, organizations and community members will be part of the grand opening event. We are looking forward to seeing the resurgence of the station and all that it could bring to the area.”

For more information on WIPS News, visit www.wips.news or call 518-278-0007 or visit their Facebook page.

For information on the grand opening, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619, or visit www.ticonderogany.com.

The original WIPS Radio went off the air in 2008.