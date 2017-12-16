New Year’s Eve party slated

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga’s big New Year’s Eve celebration will benefit the Best 4th in the North event.

The New Year’s jubilation is on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. at the Best Western Ticonderoga.

The fundraiser will include appetizers, desserts, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and music all night by DJ Doc. Attire for the event is business casual to semi-formal.

Tickets are $50 per person or $90 a couple, available at Glens Falls National Bank in Ticonderoga or the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

So attendees don’t have to drive home, the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites will also be offering room specials and packages for the event.

“We hope you will come out to enjoy a wonderful evening and ring in 2018 right here in Ticonderoga by supporting the Best 4th in the North Celebration,” said event chair Starr Smith. “This will be a don’t miss event.”

The Best 4th In the North Celebration attracts many visitors to the Ticonderoga area every year, and supports local businesses and the local economy. A schedule for the 2018 celebration is currently being worked on by the committee.

The 2018 Best 4th In The North Celebration will take place July 1-4, 2018 with a grand fireworks display, parade, disc jockey, live music, food, vendors, rides, games and more.

The Best 4th In The North Committee meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office in Ticonderoga. The committee is always looking for volunteers to help with the planning, fundraising and during the celebration, Smith said

For more information, contact the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership’s Best 4th in the North Committee at 518-585-6619, email tmsp@timainstreet.org, visit www.timainstreet.org.