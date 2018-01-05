New Year meal set

TICONDEROGA | Celebrate the New Year in warmth at the next free Ticonderoga Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga.

Dinner will be served in Fellowship Hall at the church from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Everyone is welcome and reservations are not necessary, organizers said.

The January dinner will feature Salisbury steak, gravy, roasted potatoes, vegetables and homemade desserts and beverages prepared and served by members of the church.

The free monthly dinner program is an outreach project of the church and is self- supporting.

While there is no charge, a free-will donation is appreciated. High chairs, booster seats, take-outs and a child-friendly menu are also available.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga. For more information about the free dinners, contact the church office at 518-585-7995 or visit the church web site: www.tifumc.com.