New York canals get an exhibit

× Expand Photo provided The Champlain Canal is the subject of a traveling exhibit now at the Hancock House in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Historical Society will host the traveling exhibit “200 Years on the Erie Canal.”

The exhibit will be available for viewing at the Hancock House on Moses Circle through the month of August.

“The building of the Erie Canal is still considered to be one of the greatest engineering feats in the world,” said society President William Dolback. “Coincidentally, this year we are celebrating not only the bicentennial of the canal but also the 200th anniversary of steamboats on Lake George.

“This traveling exhibit fits well with our existing displays and tells the story of how important our region’s waterways were to New York’s development as an important player in world commerce and tourism.”

Made available through the Historical Society’s membership in the Northern New York Library Network, the exhibit will include four stand-up posters and a freestanding kiosk holding an Android OS computer tablet allowing visitors to browse online images.

Information regarding this and other Historical Society programs and events is available by calling the Historical Society at 518 585-7868, or the society’s website at ticonderogahistoricalsociety.org.