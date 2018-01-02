New York joins AT&T’s first responder network

ELIZABETHTOWN | First responders now have their own personal network to use during emergencies.

New York last month joined the FirstNet First Responder Network, the proposed nationwide, wireless broadband network for first responders hatched in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The federal government will pay $6.5 billion over the next five years to AT&T, who will design, build and operate the network with no costs to the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the system would benefit localities statewide, from expanding access in the Adirondack Park to supporting large-scale events, like the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square that saw 1 million revelers flock to the celebrations on Sunday.

“The entire state, from the Great Lakes to the most remote areas of the Adirondacks to New York City, must have seamless communication for our public safety community so that they can get more information quickly, make better informed decisions, and save lives,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The system will also improve interoperability to support better coordination with the North Country and Canada.

The project has been over a decade in the making.

FirstNet was born out a recommendation by the 9 /11 Commission to enhance communications used by fire, police and emergency services during disasters.

Congress passed legislation to establish the network in 2012

Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said public networks can get jammed up during emergencies, including the 1998 Ice Storm.

At present, emergency personal use their own networks and devices, which can make communication difficult between agencies.

The new system will allow first responders across jurisdictions to communicate to each other on secure, dedicated “fast lanes” via a streamlined network.

Communication isn’t limited to just voice, but will also include data, video, images and text.

“It will give us a clear path when we need to communicate,” Jaquish told The Sun. “It will be a plus for us because it’s dedicated to public safety.”

Localities have the opportunity to link into the system, and will pay a subscription fee.

The New York State Association of Counties commended the governor for opting the state into the network.

“This FirstNet partnership with AT&T will improve the communication of all emergency services, both local and state, as well as provide services to unserved and underserved rural areas in our counties and across the state,” said Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario in a statement.

All 50 states, two territories and Washington, D.C. have opted into the plan.

“This is a landmark day and monumental achievement for public safety – one that has been years in the making,” said First Responder Network Authority Board Chair Sue Swenson in a statement.