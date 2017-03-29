New York PSC accepts Vermont Green Line permitting application

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The Public Service Commission will be hosting a public information session at the Beekmantown Town Hall sometime next month on the details of the Vermont Green Line project.

BEEKMANTOWN — The New York Public Service Commission recently signed off on an application to start construction on the Vermont Green Line project.

This application allows for National Grid to obtain a permit to build an underground line that will transport converted wind power to six New England states.

The project is now being reviewed by the PSC, who will determine whether the project will go through based on the need of renewable energy, said Mike Relyea of Amanus, a consulting firm assisting National Grid on the project.

Relyea said National Grid and Amanus feel confident they can link up enough customers.

This $650 million project will supply up to 400 megawatts of power to any company interested within Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, said Relyea.

Up to 400,000 homes and businesses can hook up to the service.

The PSC is in the process of setting a date and time to host a public information session to present the project and gather input from town residents.

The reviewing process should take anywhere between 12 to 18 months for New York, said Relyea. A similar permitting process is underway in Vermont.

Planners are hopeful for a March 2018 construction start date.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Over 6 miles of line will be placed under roads in Beekmantown.

Jersey Swamp Road, West Hill Road, Pardy Road, Monty Road, Deyo Road, Durand Road, Burke Road, Route 22 and Route 9 are targeted for construction.

A 4-foot deep, 2-feet wide trench will be made on each of these streets to accommodate the line, said Joe Rossignoli of National Grid in an earlier interview. The goal is to work on 500 feet of road per day.

The roads will be torn up and rebuilt once the cable is installed, said Rossignoli. The repair costs will be covered by National Grid.

Potential detours and one-lane closures will be revealed during the public information session, said Relyea, along with the location of the new converter station.

Wind energy produced by nearby turbine farms in Mooers, Ellenburg, Altona and Clinton will be converted and transported through the line underneath Beekmantown. That cable will continue over 40 miles under Lake Champlain and 13 miles in Vermont to the New England Grid.

TAXABLE ASSETS

The start of construction will kick-off the pilot agreement that gives the town a tax payment of $69,913,420 over the first two decades, said Rossignoli in a previous interview. Clinton County will get $22 million.

Beekmantown’s payment will be split three ways:

The Beekmantown Central School District will receive about $62 million.

The town will get around $5 million.

And the remainder will go toward the town’s fire and water districts.

Planners anticipate being fully in service by 2019/20.