New York's bald eagles thriving in record numbers

× Expand Photo provided/Department of Environmental Conservation Bald eagles are thriving in historic numbers across New York, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has reported.

RAY BROOK — The country's national symbol of freedom is soaring in New York State.

Bald eagles are smashing breeding records in the Empire State, the state Department of Environmental Conservation reported on Monday.

The state agency reported a record-breaking estimated 323 breeding pairs — the highest number since the agency undertook a restoration effort in 1976.

“Early indications from 2017 aerial surveys have revealed that approximately 73 percent of bald eagle territories are occupied this year,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

“New York State has been a leader in the restoration and recovery of the bald eagle in the northeastern United States, and this news confirms that our rivers, lakes, and forests are capable of supporting our nation's symbol for generations to come.”

Exact estimates will be determined over the course of the breeding season as biologists compile ground reports and surveys, the agency said.

Since 2010, DEC has documented at least 20 new territories per year.

The previous record was set in 2015, when across 389 territories, 264 (68 percent) nesting pairs of eagles were documented.

Bald eagles have historically nested in forests along the shorelines of oceans, lakes or rivers.

But the birds were nearly wiped out by the late 1960s, primarily due to the effects of DDT on nesting success and habitat loss along the shorelines of the state's lakes and rivers, said the agency.

Numbers dwindled until the state hosted a single unproductive bald eagle nest on Hemlock Lake in Livingston County in 1970.

Resurgence came using a technique known as “hacking,” when biologists with the New York State Bald Eagle Restoration Project collected eagles from Alaska and released them in New York in effort to rebuild the population.

Follensby Pond, located three miles east of Tupper Lake in Franklin County, became the epicenter of the release efforts.

Reports from the public will help the state keep track of where eagles are and how the birds are doing.

Conservation efforts are ongoing.

While the eagle was removed from the federal list of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife in the lower 48 states in 2007, it remains a threatened species in New York.

Members of the public that have found a new nesting pair of eagles, or can provide updates on the status of a nesting pair, should contact DEC at (518) 402-8957 or by email at fw.information@dec.ny.gov.