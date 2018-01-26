New York State police to deploy drones

× Expand Photo provided/New York State Police This type of drone is being used in New York State Police Unmanned Aerial System. The drones won’t monitor public activity or traffic, but will deploy for search, rescue, accident reconstruction and in response to natural disaster situations.

RAY BROOK | New York State Police will begin using unmanned drones to help with law enforcement search, rescue and disaster missions.

Troop B expects to receive two drones by April, according to Kristin Lowman, a state police spokesperson.

“The drones will be used for law enforcement missions only, not for monitoring the public or traffic enforcement,” Lowman said.

The units will be deployed from everything from accident reconstruction to documenting and photographing crime scenes, as well searching for missing persons or fugitives.

Troopers and staff who operate the Unmanned Aerial System drones will be Federal Aviation Administration-certified, which requires 32 hours of hands-on training.

“Troop B currently has no drone operators and is projected by April to have two drones with multiple operators that will be able to respond where needed when requested by the troop commander,” Lowman said.

Acquiring and operating the systems provide a significant cost savings over manned aircraft, reducing response times and making operations more efficient and cost-effective, she said.

“The aerial drones could also be used in dangerous situations and environments, including natural disasters, keeping state troopers out of harm’s way.

In rural mountain and wilderness areas of the Adirondack Park, drone technology might prove very helpful, she said.

“For example, in the case of a missing or injured hiker, a drone could be used to assess the hiker’s injuries and situation while a member of the state police prepares to repel or hike to the victim’s location,” Lowman said.

The system could also document and help reconstruct serious motor vehicle crashes in less time than with current methods, resulting in shorter road closures, lessening the impact on motorists.

Investigators will also use the aerial drones to document and photograph crime scenes.

The first four drones in a planned 16-unit fleet went into service this month at Troops A, D, F and G.

The Ray Brook-based Troop B covers the five large counties along the northeastern Canadian border and Lake Champlain: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and St. Lawrence.

According to the State Police Annual Report, Troop B law enforcement personnel made 5,894 arrests and had 34,385 calls for service in 2016. Troopers and investigators responded to 5,911 vehicle crashes.

The New York State Trooper Foundation is donating all 16 units.

“We will continue to implement innovative technologies to improve our ability to protect New Yorkers across this great state,” Cuomo said in a statement.