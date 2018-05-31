New Yorkers clean up on ‘I Love My Park Day’

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Makayla Rounds, 7, and Presley Black, 8, took part in the seventh annual “I Love My Park Day,” on May 5, sponsored by the state Department of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Places and Department of Environmental Conservation. The girls took part in cleanup at the Scaroon Manor Campground in Pottersville.

POTTERSVILLE | Girl Scouts Troop 3679 pitched in to clean Scaroon Manor Campground earlier this month as part of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) seventh annual “I Love My Park Day,” held May 5 at locations across the state.

Locally, volunteers had the opportunity to pitch in at campground sites in Essex, Warren and Hamilton counties, cleaning up campgrounds, removing debris and planting trees.

Volunteers spruced up Scaroon Manor, including gathering litter and debris, raking leaves and clearing tree limbs.

Participants also potted trees and placed picnic tables at each camping site.

DEC Public Outreach Specialist Erin Hanczyk said the site coordinator at Scaroon Manor had planned for 50 volunteer spots and had filled 25 spots as of May 2.

“We usually see more of an influx of sign-ups the week of the event,” she said.

This is the second year of the program.

In Essex County, volunteers fanned out to Crown Point Campground and the Paradox Lake Campground for cleanup and planting efforts.

The Lake George Beach/Million Dollar Beach in Lake George was also the site of improvement efforts.

Last year, the state parks had about 8,000 volunteers sign up statewide, and this year just over 5,000 preregistered to help clean up park lands and beaches, plant trees, restore trails and wildlife habitats, remove invasive species and work on various site improvements.