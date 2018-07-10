New Yorkers react to Kavanaugh pick

× Expand Photo provided Gov. Andrew Cuomo, pictured here in Westchester County on Tuesday, is pushing for the state Senate to pass the Reproductive Health Act as a response to President Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | President Trump’s decision to nominate Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court got high marks from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

“I am pleased with the President’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” Stefanik wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Judge Kavanaugh has dedicated his life to public service and is an excellent choice who will uphold the U.S. Constitution.”

Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, was tapped to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on the nation’s highest court.

Conservative and GOP groups hailed his nomination, including the New York State Republican Party and New Yorkers For Constitutional Freedoms, who called the Yale Law School grad “impeccably qualified” to serve on the Supreme Court.

“Despite being only 53 years of age, Judge Kavanaugh has more than 12 years' experience as a judge on the most prestigious federal appeals court in the country,” said Rev. Jason J. McGuire, the group's executive director. “His educational background and credentials are exemplary, and his record demonstrates respect for the U.S. Constitution.”

Kavanaugh's nomination is sure to ignite a partisan fight heading into this fall’s midterm elections, and the potential for a rightward tilt has progressive groups and women’s health care organizations worried about the future of reproductive rights, including Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed women access to abortion.

'PRECEDENT IS IMPORTANT'

"The Trump Administration has been unrelenting in attacks on women’s health care from attempting to roll back access to contraceptives under the Affordable Care Act to our constitutional right to safe and legal abortion,” said Robin Chappelle Golston, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Empire State Acts.

“This is an unprecedented attack on our health care, and rights by a federal government determined to replace evidence-based medically accurate public policy with politically driven ideology.”

Trump, a Republican, previously promised to only nominate pro-life judges to the court.

Stefanik believes the legality of Roe v. Wade is settled law.

“I believe that precedent is important for the Supreme Court,” Stefanik told The Sun last month. “Roe v. Wade is settled law. I am pro-life in terms of legislation that passes through the House, but I do think the Supreme Court has settled that issue generationally.”

Stefanik noted Chief Justice John Roberts’ response to the landmark court proceeding in his 2005 confirmation hearings.

“Precedent plays an important role in promoting stability and evenhandedness,” Roberts said at the time. “It is not enough that you may think the prior decision was wrongly decided.”

Stefanik said, “I anticipate that this nominee will likely answer that question the same way."

Kavanaugh must be be confirmed by the Senate, which Republicans control 51-49.

SENATORS VOW TO OPPOSE

While GOP senators have largely embraced the pick, Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have come out swinging.

Schumer noted Trump tapped Kavanaugh from a list of 25 candidates who were vetted and approved by the Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation, “special interest groups devoted to overturning Roe and striking down the Affordable Care Act."

"I will oppose him with everything I’ve got," Schumer said.

Gillibrand urged her colleagues to oppose his nomination, citing the Supreme Court as a bulwark against numerous challenges by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era regulations.

"It's remarkable he was nominated given his record," Gillibrand told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday. "There's thousands of nominees who can be offered who would be bipartisan nominees."

In addition to jeopardizing women’s reproductive rights, Gillibrand, who is frequently mentioned as a 2020 presidential contender, also contended a conservative-leaning court would further unwind the Affordable Care Act, which was previously upheld by the Supreme Court.

New York's junior senator called on the American public to lobby their senators, which she said could help to torpedo his nomination despite Republicans controlling the Senate.

"I think anything's possible. It's all about American people standing up strong," Gillibrand said.

"I'm going to do everything I possibly can to speak out against this nominee."

CUOMO LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called Kavanaugh an “extreme conservative with a clear partisan record.”

“He would put our rights and democratic priorities in jeopardy, including the Affordable Care Act, protections for the environment, organized labor, LGBTQ rights and the protections of Roe v. Wade,” said Cuomo in a statement.

The governor signed an executive order on Monday to safeguard women’s reproductive rights, including ordering insurers to cover the emergency contraceptive known as “Plan B.”

Cuomo also chided the GOP-led state Senate for “drinking the Trump Kool-Aid” and pushed the state legislature to reconvene and codify Roe v. Wade into state law by passing the Reproductive Health Act.

As Democrats attempt to take control of the state Senate in this year's elections for the first time in nearly a decade, the governor pledged to oust GOP incumbents and stumped in Westchester and Nassau counties on Tuesday.

“Women's health issues deserve more than political stunts with stolen one-liners from ‘The Apprentice,’” said Candice Giove, a spokesman for Senate Republicans, in a statement.

The proposed legislation, previously passed by the Democratic-led Assembly, would allow non-doctors to perform abortions or “water down” criminal charges faced if an abuser harms a pregnant woman, she said.

“He’s so frightened of Cynthia Nixon that he’s drinking the political Kool-Aid served by radicals and socialists who now control the Democratic Party," said Giove.

New York State Attorney General Barbara Underwood also opposes Kavanaugh's nomination.

"Regardless of President Trump's ongoing efforts to undercut New Yorkers’ hard-earned rights, this office’s work will continue full speed," Underwood said in a statement.