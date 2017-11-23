Newcomb Central joins farm-to-school movement

× Newcomb Central is the latest school district in the Adirondacks to launch a farm-to-school program. The 2017-18 academic year will see the district utilize ingredients from four farms in the North Country. “We’re just getting back to the way things used to be,” said Kitchen Manager David Hughes. “We’re cooking from scratch.” Photo by Pete DeMola

NEWCOMB | David Hughes stood in the kitchen at Newcomb Central School, cutting pumpkins as light splashed through the windows on a brilliant autumn afternoon.

Hours earlier, students tucked into a midday meal of tacos and beans, with locally-produced organic beef and veggies as the main ingredients.

The room was silent now as the kitchen manager took stock of the district’s new farm-to-school program.

Food from four local producers now winds it way through the mountain roads and into local stomachs.

The kids were fed, and he was happy.

Not bad for one of the most remote school districts in the state.

ORIGINS

Newcomb Central introduced their farm-to-school program at the beginning of the academic year.

It’s an idea that sprouted from the district’s desire to improve their wellness policy.

“Are we doing this, and can we be doing it better?” recalled Chris Fischer, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.

Studies have linked healthy eating to better academic performance, including better attention and memory. Nutritious foods have also been connected to positive behaviors and attitudes, higher energy levels and decreased risk of obesity, diabetes and depression.

District officials connected with the Adirondack Farm to School Initiative, the grassroots group driving the region’s farm-to-school programs through consulting, seed money and facilitating bulk purchasing agreements with organizations like the Hub on the Hill, the Essex-based co-packer and food hub.

Stakeholders discussed programs at other schools and what would be feasible at the central Adirondack district of just 85 students, as well as farms from where menu items could possibly be sourced.

The Hub is a critical component in helping local stakeholders work together to increase their purchasing power, thus making farm-to-school programs affordable by driving down costs.

“There’s strength in numbers,” Hughes said.

Hughes ultimately left his job as the Hub’s operations manager to organize the program at Newcomb Central.

He reached out to his contracts in the farming business, as well other major players who have shepherded in programs at other local districts.

Ruth Pino, the initiative’s founder and director, has launched programs at Saranac Lake and has proved to be an invaluable resource.