Newcomb Central joins farm-to-school movement

Newcomb Central is the latest school district in the Adirondacks to launch a farm-to-school program. The 2017-18 academic year will see the district utilize ingredients from four farms in the North Country. “We’re just getting back to the way things used to be,” said Kitchen Manager David Hughes. “We’re cooking from scratch.”
Photo by Pete DeMola
NEWCOMB | David Hughes stood in the kitchen at Newcomb Central School, cutting pumpkins as light splashed through the windows on a brilliant autumn afternoon.
Hours earlier, students tucked into a midday meal of tacos and beans, with locally-produced organic beef and veggies as the main ingredients.
The room was silent now as the kitchen manager took stock of the district’s new farm-to-school program.
Food from four local producers now winds it way through the mountain roads and into local stomachs.
The kids were fed, and he was happy.
Not bad for one of the most remote school districts in the state.
ORIGINS
Newcomb Central introduced their farm-to-school program at the beginning of the academic year.
It’s an idea that sprouted from the district’s desire to improve their wellness policy.
“Are we doing this, and can we be doing it better?” recalled Chris Fischer, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.
Studies have linked healthy eating to better academic performance, including better attention and memory. Nutritious foods have also been connected to positive behaviors and attitudes, higher energy levels and decreased risk of obesity, diabetes and depression.
District officials connected with the Adirondack Farm to School Initiative, the grassroots group driving the region’s farm-to-school programs through consulting, seed money and facilitating bulk purchasing agreements with organizations like the Hub on the Hill, the Essex-based co-packer and food hub.
Stakeholders discussed programs at other schools and what would be feasible at the central Adirondack district of just 85 students, as well as farms from where menu items could possibly be sourced.
The Hub is a critical component in helping local stakeholders work together to increase their purchasing power, thus making farm-to-school programs affordable by driving down costs.
“There’s strength in numbers,” Hughes said.
Hughes ultimately left his job as the Hub’s operations manager to organize the program at Newcomb Central.
He reached out to his contracts in the farming business, as well other major players who have shepherded in programs at other local districts.
Ruth Pino, the initiative’s founder and director, has launched programs at Saranac Lake and has proved to be an invaluable resource.
Julie Holbrook, too, was a big help in sharing a working model the kitchen manager has implemented at Keene Central.
“She’s been instrumental in helping us through this transition period,” Fischer said.
Newcomb Central is starting small, and is sourcing ingredients from four farms.
North Country Creamery in Upper Jay has provided yogurt; the Lewis Family Farm in Essex, USDA-certified organic grass-fed beef. Toad Hill Farm in Johnsburg has provided maple syrup, while organic eggs arrive courtesy of Curtis Latremore, a Champlain-based farmer.
Kitchen Manager David Hughes and Assistant Cook Suzann Stith constantly experiment with new recipes at Newcomb Central, including for fresh croûtons and salad dressing.
Photo by Pete DeMola
HOLISTIC APPROACH
The program, now nearing the end of its third month, isn’t confined only to the cafeteria.
Hughes and his team aim to take a holistic, integrated approach, and will incorporate the program into the curriculum whenever possible.
Newcomb Central is one of the 10 districts participating in the “Harvest of the Month” initiative in which each receives a specific monthly commodity.
Essex Farm donated 150 ears of corn in September, and Hughes enlisted the kids in chucking.
“It’s very tactile,” said Hughes.
This month? Kale.
Among other curriculum tie-ins — including one-on-one kitchen activities with those who want to pursue careers in the culinary arts — Hughes envisions field trips to the farms.
Presentation, too, has been revamped, with colorful trays and thematic elements and soundtracks being utilized depending on the day’s menu.
Despite the ambition, this is just a starting point, and the first phase of a multi-year rollout, district officials said.
This year’s goals include simply building a solid foundation.
For Hughes and Assistant Cook Suzann Stith, that means developing routines and rituals and troubleshooting recipes: which work, and which do not (of course, the duo tries to sneak in vegetables whenever possible, regardless).
“We want to build our house on rock — not on mud,” Hughes said. “It’s always going to be a continuing process.”
Early successes include introducing a fruit and salad bar for breakfast and lunch, and ensuring students have access to homemade fresh bread daily.
“These kids don’t eat bread out of a bag any longer,” said Board of Education President Sue Goodspeed, who hailed the program as a “win-win-win” between the district, students and local farmers.
“It’s so good for the school,” she said. “It’s cohesive, and everyone is on board.”
But best of all, the kids are receptive to trying new things, she said, sampling items that they have never had before — including exotic root vegetables.
Lewis Family Farm Co-Owner Sandy Lewis also expressed support of the program.
“We’re pleased to help the local effort,” he said. “We’ve offered to feed these schools and other schools. We are trying to provide the best we can to public schools here, and are pleased that we can.”
LOOKING FORWARD
Farm-to-school programs are unique to each district depending on available equipment and the taste of the students, said Pino, and there is no universal blueprint for success.
“It’s really a lot of trial and error, and having the tenacity to keep repeating it,” she said. “David is doing an incredible job so far.”
Newcomb Central has received a $500 micro-grant from the Adirondack Farm to School Initiative for raised garden beds to grow their own spices and herbs.
Other funding is available, and the district will apply for grant opportunities through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and state of the New York, including a slice of the $1 million in available funds announced last month.
Hughes sees the program as a return to the days before organic was a buzzword for eating healthy, wholesome foods.
“We’re just getting back to the way things used to be,” he said. “We’re cooking from scratch.”
And of course, the community element is critical.
“That’s how folks survive,” Hughes said. “That’s how we work together.”