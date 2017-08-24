Newcomb Historical Museum to shine light on Tahawus

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

NEWCOMB | The Newcomb Historical Museum will be continuing its current exhibit “Mining in the Mountains: The Tahawus Story.”

The exhibit will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Sept. 21, 22, 23 and 25.

“Mining in the Mountains: The Tahawus Story” contains approximately 20,000 photographic images from the National Lead mining enterprise that started in 1941 and ended in 1989.

The Village of Tahawus was partially moved to the eastern outskirts of Newcomb in 1963 in what is now Winebrook Hills, and the Tahawus buildings that were not moved were demolished and covered.

As a result, almost nothing of the mining village remains visible. This exhibit gives viewers an opportunity to view the community buildings and the mines as they once existed.

Visitors can also see the Bissell Room that houses large photographs and well-preserved frames, as well as Annabelle Stone Bissell’s velvet and silk quilt.

Raffle tickets can be purchased for a Christmas tree with over 100 Adirondack ornaments and/or five pieces of Adirondack furniture.

Tickets will be sold during Teddy Roosevelt Weekend, and the drawing will be on Sept. 16.

Copies of Leonard Gereau’s book, “Tahawus Memories 1941-1963: The Story of a Unique Adirondack Hometown,” are available for purchase.

The museum will close for the season on Oct. 15.