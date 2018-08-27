Newcomb Labor Day festival slated

× Expand Photo provided A canvas print of the Santanoni gatehouse will be given to a lucky ticket holder attending the Newcomb pancake breakfast.

NEWCOMB | For years Newcomb supervisor Robin DeLoria has watched campers and tourists leave town over the Labor Day weekend looking for some action.

This year, the action will be right there in Newcomb, with its first — and hopefully annual — Labor Day celebration, including fireworks and hot-air balloon rides.

The two-day festival begins the evening of Friday, Aug. 31 at the Overlook, with food vendors and Newcomb Central School’s presentation of “The Greatest Showman,” the story of P.T. Barnum, in the outdoor theater.

There will also be a campfire, singalongs and s’mores, courtesy of the Wesleyan Methodist Church.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, the school’s classes of 2019 and 2020 will host a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m., and a pulled pork lunch will be served during the day at the Overlook.

Door prizes will include canvas prints of the Santanoni gatehouse and Mt. Marcy.

In addition, there will be food and artisan Adirondack craft vendors, kettle corn and cotton candy and a dog and puppy show and custom wood carvings. A petting zoo from Utica will also be on the scene.

In a first for Newcomb, a hot-air balloon will sail into town offering rides from the Little League field, weather permitting. For the kids, there will be two bounce houses and a dunking booth.

In the evening, there will be an ice cream social with the band Gregson Brothers playing until the fireworks begin.