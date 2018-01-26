Newcomb Snowmobile Club bring racing to Harris Lake

× Expand The Newcomb Snowmobile Club is spearheading races this winter in Newcomb.

NEWCOMB | The Newcomb Snowmobile Club is hoping bringing something old into town will create a renewed interest in visiting the central Adirondack community in the winter months.

Tyler Lamphear, president of the Newcomb Snowmobile Club, said Harris Lake is not a stranger to snowmobile racing, but somewhere around the turn of the century, the interest seemed to wane.

“We had racing until the late 1990s or 2000, but it stopped. We said let’s get it started back up get people to come into town,” Lamphear said.

The idea of renewing racing includes getting on the race schedule for the NNY Vintage Snowmobile Racers, an organization based in Old Forge.

The organization has weekly races scheduled from now until March 10.

The races are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, beginning at 11 a.m. Registration for racers starts at 8 a.m. with hot laps beginning at 10 a.m.

Snowmobiles manufactured in 1997 or before are considered vintage.

“These are 30 or 40 years old,” Lamphear said of the NNYVSR machines.

The Newcomb Snowmobile Club is not strictly for vintage snowmobile owners, but wanted to put on an event that would appeal to many people.

“I think a lot of people like to watch the races. It’s like a car show - everyone likes to look at the old models - it’s kind of the same nature,” Lamphear said.

The event was also designed to interest the racers as well. The race is being billed as “Pocono Style,” because they’ve created a 3/8-mile triangular track.

“NASCAR has a track in Pocono - it’s triangular. That is what our track is like - three turns and three straightaways. It’s a change-up from paperclip style and it makes it more fun and interesting,” Lamphear said. “We built this race track on Harris Lake for the racers to have fun.” Lamphear said NNYVSR racing is popular with Long Lake racers.

The Newcomb vintage snowmobile race is a fundraiser for the Newcomb Snowmobile Club. Money raised from the event will be used for snowmobile trail maintenance, signage, clearing and grooming trails.

“All our trail maintenance is paid for by the club, and this will help us build funds for the future,” Lamphear said.