Newcomb Winterfest on tap

NEWCOMB — The WinterFest celebration in Newcomb is set for Saturday, Jan 14, with a jam-packed 12-hour schedule of fun, food and outdoor festivities.

Events at the Adirondack Interpretive Center, located at 5922 Route 28N, get started at 10 a.m.

Peter O’Shea, a guest naturalist, will offer a guided snowshoe walk on the AIC trails. O’Shea will help guests identify animal tracks and speak to the natural history of the region. This event starts at 1 p.m. and runs for about two hours.

At AIC, guests will also find open trails and snowshoes available for hiking, along with an art show featuring local artists.

Also on deck is the Camp Santanoni Winter Weekend AARCH Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event includes an open house, tours, snowshoe and cross country skiing at the preserve.

There will be no shortage of food throughout the day, nor hot beverages, as three stations for hot chocolate will be set up around the town.

Food and drink will be available at the Newcomb House all day. Chili, beer and hot dogs will be at the fire hall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For dinner, attendees are encouraged to swing back to the fire hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. where the Methodist Women’s Spaghetti Dinner will be held. Donations are appreciated.

Athletic events are also on tap, including downhill skiing at the ski slope, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, free short snowmobile rides, tours and an open house at Santanoni tours and an all-day bonfire by Lake Harris.

Additional events include ice skating, ice fishing demos, a fat bike demonstration, and new this year, Hot Skis from Cloud-Splitter Outfitters is also planned and hopeful to be conducted depending on the ice formation.

When it comes to entertainment, break out your dancing shoes — or in this case, your dancing socks — for Ed Lowman and Quickstop Square Dancing at Newcomb Central. Live music by the Lightning Rods and a caller will entertain the crowds.

Those who don’t wish to dance in your socks are encouraged to bring appropriate shoes, as winter boots will not be allowed on the gym floor. The dance runs from 7 to 10 p.m. with chocolate goodies. The event is free, with a suggested donation of $5.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit discovernewcomb.com.