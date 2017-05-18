Newcomer edges out incumbent in North Warren school board race

CHESTERTOWN — A mother of two who campaigned on boosting academic standards and improving the local school board’s relationship with the community has won a seat on the North Warren Central School Board of Education.

Cortney Swan, 37, of Chestertown was elected May 16 in a four-way race for three seats.

Frank Hill, who has served on the board for at least three decades, received 227 votes and lost his seat.

Swan received 345 votes, while incumbents John Maday and Mike Erickson garnered 349 and 270 votes, respectively.

All were present Tuesday night at the school when the vote results were tabulated.

Swan wept as the vote count was announced.

“I was happy I won, but I felt bad for Frank because he’s done so much over the years for the community — and people really appreciate what he’s done,” she said.

Swan is a 1998 graduate of Glens Falls High School, where she was an accomplished student-athlete. Later, she received Associates degrees in Science, Math and Criminal Justice — as well as certification as an Invasive Cardiovascular Specialist from Albany Medical Center.

Swan said that in recent years, parents have been occasionally at odds with the school administration and board, and she’d like to help improve the relationship.

The newly-minted school board member said she’d like to boost the board’s outreach to the community so all stakeholders can work together towards common goals.

She’s been attending meetings for months, including the local parent-teacher organization and school-community action committees.

“I’ve been representing the mothers of North Warren,” she said. “I have a big voice, and I’ll be speaking up.”