Newly formed Zonta Club of the Adirondacks marks successful start

× Expand Photo/Zonta Club of the Adirondacks Charter Members of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks gather prior to their Autumn a la Carte Fundraiser.

LAKE PLACID | The Zonta Club of the Adirondacks closed a successful 2017 with outreach to women and girls near and far.

Although new to this region, Zonta Clubs across the country have marked nearly a century of service around the globe.

“The mission of Zonta is squarely centered around women’s equality, empowering women and girls through service and advocacy projects,” Zonta Club’s Adirondack President Amy Quinn said of their new charter.

The local group formed last July, and by fall, had organized an Autumn a la Carte fundraiser, held at Heaven Hill.

“The event brought over 100 local residents together for an evening of food tastings, auction baskets and live music, featuring donations of local female business owners, chefs and bakers and the live music of local talent,” Quinn said of their inaugural function.

Proceeds from what Quinn described as a “huge success” allowed Zonta to provide go-bags for women fleeing domestic violence in this region.

In November, with an additional gift from Kinney Drugs, the club stuffed 10 duffle bags and seven tote bags with essential personal hygiene items and basic baby and toddler supplies.

The supplies are necessities for women leaving abusive situations at home, Quinn said.

“These bags were delivered to STOP Domestic Violence in Westport, a New York State certified program assisting victims of domestic violence, 24-hours-a-day, in Essex, Franklin and Clinton counties. STOP Domestic Violence will hold and distribute the bags to those in need.”

The Zonta Club of the Adirondacks intends to make the duffle bag donations an ongoing service project each time the supply is depleted, Quinn said.

Zonta outreach also touched the wind and water-torn shores of Puerto Rico.

“At the time we planned Autumn a la Carte, we were watching the devastation unfold in Puerto Rico, and we wanted to address some basic human needs related to our mission of helping women and girls.

“Generous donations of Adirondack residents — from individuals and local businesses — allowed us to make a $2,000 donation to Coordinadora Paz para La Mujer Inc (Peace Coordinator for Women), which is a non-governmental organization committed to eradication of domestic violence and sexual assault in Puerto Rico.