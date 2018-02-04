Newly formed Zonta Club of the Adirondacks marks successful start

Photo/Zonta Club of the Adirondacks
Charter Members of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks gather prior to their Autumn a la Carte Fundraiser.
LAKE PLACID | The Zonta Club of the Adirondacks closed a successful 2017 with outreach to women and girls near and far.
Although new to this region, Zonta Clubs across the country have marked nearly a century of service around the globe.
“The mission of Zonta is squarely centered around women’s equality, empowering women and girls through service and advocacy projects,” Zonta Club’s Adirondack President Amy Quinn said of their new charter.
The local group formed last July, and by fall, had organized an Autumn a la Carte fundraiser, held at Heaven Hill.
“The event brought over 100 local residents together for an evening of food tastings, auction baskets and live music, featuring donations of local female business owners, chefs and bakers and the live music of local talent,” Quinn said of their inaugural function.
Proceeds from what Quinn described as a “huge success” allowed Zonta to provide go-bags for women fleeing domestic violence in this region.
In November, with an additional gift from Kinney Drugs, the club stuffed 10 duffle bags and seven tote bags with essential personal hygiene items and basic baby and toddler supplies.
The supplies are necessities for women leaving abusive situations at home, Quinn said.
“These bags were delivered to STOP Domestic Violence in Westport, a New York State certified program assisting victims of domestic violence, 24-hours-a-day, in Essex, Franklin and Clinton counties. STOP Domestic Violence will hold and distribute the bags to those in need.”
The Zonta Club of the Adirondacks intends to make the duffle bag donations an ongoing service project each time the supply is depleted, Quinn said.
Zonta outreach also touched the wind and water-torn shores of Puerto Rico.
“At the time we planned Autumn a la Carte, we were watching the devastation unfold in Puerto Rico, and we wanted to address some basic human needs related to our mission of helping women and girls.
“Generous donations of Adirondack residents — from individuals and local businesses — allowed us to make a $2,000 donation to Coordinadora Paz para La Mujer Inc (Peace Coordinator for Women), which is a non-governmental organization committed to eradication of domestic violence and sexual assault in Puerto Rico.
“This organization is known for their ‘Violet Caravan’ program, an outreach clinic that travels the island with mobile health and support services, including licensed psychologists.
“Their director told me that the increased need for these services post-hurricane Maria have been overwhelming,” Quinn said.
While hurricane and disaster relief in general is not women-specific, Quinn said, “we felt it was relevant to Zonta’s mission.”
Statistics show that women are more likely to suffer domestic or sexual violence after a natural disaster, Quinn said.
The club then participated in Zonta’s worldwide #16Days of Advocacy, an annual worldwide awareness program that brings attention to the worldwide crisis of violence against women in many forms: domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and female genital mutilation.
With local business support, the Olympic Center marquis in Lake Placid was ablaze with the orange logo reading “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” during the holiday season, Quinn said.
And then, in the spirit of the holidays, the Zonta Club here wrapped the year with gifts.
“But instead of a gift exchange between club members, we adopted a Puerto Rican couple with two young children who recently relocated to Essex County to live and work after the hurricanes.”
Warm clothes, household items, food and gas money cards were among holiday gifts collected and wrapped for the family, Quinn said.
The family’s plight came to light through one Zonta member.
“Our club never learned the names or any personal details of the family,” Quinn told The Sun.
“This was both due to confidentiality issues, as well as the fact that it really didn’t matter to our club.
“We had a member who identified a community need through her work, and we wanted to help make a difference. That was enough for our generous Zontians.”
The group’s response was swift and thorough.
“One of our board members, Joan Kelleher, made up a spread sheet with the family’s various needs, which was communicated by the member who brought us the idea. Within 24 hours, each and every item on the spreadsheet had been spoken for.
“We understand that the donations were a huge boost up for the family, as their holiday needs were met and then some,” Quinn said.
“This club is about taking action to help others, and it’s a joy and an honor to be a part of,” said Quinn.
“We’ve got a great group of people who are motivated to be the change that they wish to see in this world -- both globally and locally. We are always happy to welcome more enthusiastic members as we look ahead to a busy and rewarding 2018.”
The club meets monthly, often at Heaven Hill, and anyone interested in learning more should contact Quinn via email at: adirondacks@zontadistrict2.org.