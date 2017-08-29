Newly-minted state trooper loves the job

Trooper Bernie Bullis stands at the Essex County Fair New York State Police exhibit, promoting the state police entrance exams being given throughout the month of October.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
WESTPORT | For one of the newest members of the New York State Police, Westport native Chris Markwica described his first months on the job as “awesome.”
“I enjoy going to work everyday, being there and experiencing the challenges,” Markwica told the Sun. “Every day is different, and I am a lot happier with this new career.”
The state police is now looking for the next batch of recruits and will be holding examinations each Saturday in October.
“The biggest thing is that you have to sign up by Sept. 1,” said Trooper Bernie Bullis, a recruiter with the state police. “You can apply online, and the score you receive on your test is good for the next four years.”
Bullis said those interested in taking the NYSP examination can register at ny-trooper.com.
Tests will take place at SUNY Plattsburgh on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 and at Potsdam Central High School Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.
“As of last week, we had just over 19,400 signed up,” Bullis said. “Over the last four testing periods, we have reached out to at least 10,500 from the list of potential candidates.”
Taking the test and scoring well on it does not guarantee admission, as there are several other steps to complete. However, once completed, both Markwica and Bullis said the experience is rewarding.
Bullis said, “The first thing I always see is the courage of these people to change the directions of their careers and having the courage to go away from what they have known and move forward in a direction they can be proud of.”
Photo provided
Trooper Chris Markwica, with parents Donnie and Bonnie, is one of the newest members of the New York State Police.
“I had always wanted to do something in law enforcement,” Markwica said. “I have always liked helping people. I look at this job as a position where you can be more of a role model to others.”
Markwica also cited the ability to change the community for the better by keeping it safe.
“After my daughter Finley was born, it was a matter of if I could do something that would make the area my daughter lives in safer, then I was going to do that.”
After college, Markwica started in the Essex County Emergency Center as a 911 dispatcher.
While there, he became close with the troopers and sheriffs deputies.
But poor eyesight prohibited him from taking the exam the first go-around.
“There was a five-year gap between the next time the state gave the test, and I got Lasik surgery and was able to take the test,” he said.
Markwica was informed just days after his daughter’s birth about being accepted to the state police cademy, but turned it down at that time, only to be called back again for last spring’s class.
“It took a while, but I am very glad that I followed through,” Markwica said. “I like all of the people I am working with and the field training officers were extremely helpful during that time.”
For those who make the academy, Markwica said work on being physically and mentally prepared to enter the program.
“Everything the training officers do at the academy is for a reason,” he said. “Since I’ve been out, I can now see those reasons. The academy was rough, but in some ways enjoyable.”
Troopers can be found in a number of jobs within the state police, not just patrolmen.
“I am always surprised by the variety of people that we have,” Bullis said.
“In the academy, I had the chance to work with some of the K-9 trainees and that was great,” he said. “But right now, I like working on the road and meeting new people.”
For those interested, Markwica had advice.
“At least take the test,” he said. “You never know where you can go from there.”
NYSP Entrance Exam
Anyone interested in signing up for the New York State Police Entrance Exam can signup online at NYTROOPER.com by the deadline of Sept. 1. Tests will be held at the following dates and locations:
Saturday, Oct. 7 - PSUC
Saturday, Oct. 14 - Potsdam High School
Saturday, Oct. 21 - Potsdam High School
Saturday, Oct. 28 - PSUC