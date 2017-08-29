Newly-minted state trooper loves the job

× Trooper Bernie Bullis stands at the Essex County Fair New York State Police exhibit, promoting the state police entrance exams being given throughout the month of October. Photo by Jill Lobdell

WESTPORT | For one of the newest members of the New York State Police, Westport native Chris Markwica described his first months on the job as “awesome.”

“I enjoy going to work everyday, being there and experiencing the challenges,” Markwica told the Sun. “Every day is different, and I am a lot happier with this new career.”

The state police is now looking for the next batch of recruits and will be holding examinations each Saturday in October.

“The biggest thing is that you have to sign up by Sept. 1,” said Trooper Bernie Bullis, a recruiter with the state police. “You can apply online, and the score you receive on your test is good for the next four years.”

Bullis said those interested in taking the NYSP examination can register at ny-trooper.com.

Tests will take place at SUNY Plattsburgh on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 and at Potsdam Central High School Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.

“As of last week, we had just over 19,400 signed up,” Bullis said. “Over the last four testing periods, we have reached out to at least 10,500 from the list of potential candidates.”

Taking the test and scoring well on it does not guarantee admission, as there are several other steps to complete. However, once completed, both Markwica and Bullis said the experience is rewarding.

Bullis said, “The first thing I always see is the courage of these people to change the directions of their careers and having the courage to go away from what they have known and move forward in a direction they can be proud of.”

× Expand Photo provided Trooper Chris Markwica, with parents Donnie and Bonnie, is one of the newest members of the New York State Police.

“I had always wanted to do something in law enforcement,” Markwica said. “I have always liked helping people. I look at this job as a position where you can be more of a role model to others.”

Markwica also cited the ability to change the community for the better by keeping it safe.

“After my daughter Finley was born, it was a matter of if I could do something that would make the area my daughter lives in safer, then I was going to do that.”