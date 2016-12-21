Next Generous Act grants are coming

TICONDEROGA — The new Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-operative received a grant from the Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Fund recently to deliver groceries to senior citizens.

PRIDE of Ticonderoga got the $2,000 grant for the Co-Op’s At Your Door project to home deliver healthy food to elderly shut-ins.

The foundation has announced the fund will bestow grants for the third year in 2017, thanks to donors from across the region, and the foundation says it is increasing the fund over time.

“The Generous Acts Fund was established by Adirondack Foundation as a perpetual and flexible resource to drive positive and enduring social change in the Adirondack region,” said Adirondack Foundation Trustee Rich Kroes, co-chair of the Generous Acts Fund.

“We aim to provide funds to address unmet current and future needs in our communities. We don’t know what our communities will need 25, 50, or 100 years from now. Whatever challenges or opportunities our communities will be facing then, the Generous Acts Fund will be there to make a difference.”

Generous Acts Fund grants are single year and competitive. Current priority focus areas are early childhood education and quality of life for elders. Nonprofit organizations, schools and municipalities are eligible to apply.

Applications are now being accepted at www.adirondackfoundation.org. Applications will be accepted only through the foundation’s online grants manager. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2017.

Although only online applications are accepted, the foundation wants applicants to contact Adirondack Foundation Program Officer Andrea Grout at 523-9904 or email her at andrea@adkfoundation.org prior to completing an application.

The Adirondack Foundation’s Grants Committee will also review applications that might fill an unusual or pressing need that falls outside the focus areas. This program will not fund capital campaigns.

“This is an unrestricted fund that pools the gifts of people who care,” said Cali Brooks, president and CEO of Adirondack Foundation. “It allows us respond to pressing needs and emerging opportunities. We want to reward creativity, innovation, and what we call social entrepreneurship.”

Typical grants are $1,000 to $2,500, but a limited number may be as much as $10,000.