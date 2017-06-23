Nine named to merger committee from ELCS

ELIZABETHTOWN — Five days after Westport Central School announced nine members of the newly formed Merger Committee, it was Elizabethtown-Lewis’ turn to appoint their members.

During the June 12 regular board meeting, the ELCS school board named nine of the 10 people who will represent the district on the committee, with the first meeting planned for August.

Four names were appointed from the community. Secretary to the Superintendent, Allison Sucharzewski, said the picks were made by a random draw from nine letters of interests received by the district.

The four community members include:

•James Monty, Lewis town supervisor and involved at ELCS as a modified basketball and varsity softball coach. Currently has children attending the school.

•Sarah Kullman, who currently has children attending the district and recently ran for a seat on the school board.

•Kathleen White, former PTSA member and parent of three children who previously attended ELCS, and

•Ryan Hathaway, community property owner within the district whose children currently attend Westport Central School.

Another community member, Amanda Pulsifer, will join the committee in her role as a member of Encouraging Pride In Community (EPIC).

School faculty and staff named to the committee include Robert Witkiewicz, school principal, as an administrator; co-teachers union president Paul Buehler and teacher Michelle Feeley as faculty members; and co-president of support staff Deb Spaulding as staff representative.

The district is still looking for a student representative to fill out the 10-person committee.

School board members will not be a part of the committee, but will accept and act on the committee’s recommendations at the end of the process.

Once assembled, committee meeting dates are set for: Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Dec. 6, Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and April 25.

Meetings will alternate between Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport locations, and specific time and locations will be announced.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Boards of Education voted unanimously November 30 to do a merger consolidation study.

They have hired the Castallo & Silky Associates of Syracuse to conduct the study, beginning in August and concluding with a final report in April 2018.

The Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport merger committee

Over the past week, Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central Schools have announced 18 of the 20 names that will serve as members of the Merger Committee, looking at a merger plan between the two schools. The members will start meeting in August through April, 2018.

Westport

Josh Meyer, Administrator

Jason Fiegl, teacher

not appointed as yet- teacher

Judy French, support staff

Alexa Doherty, student

Cena Abramo, WPTSA member

Scott Gibbs, community

Sam Sherman, community

Roger Sandwick, community

Pam Nicholas, community

Elizabethtown-Lewis

Robert Witkiewicz, Administrator

Paul Buehler, teacher

Michelle Feeley teacher

Deb Spaulding, support staff

Not appointed as yet - student rep

Amanda Pulsifer - EPIC member

James Monty, community

Ryan Hathaway, community

Sarah Kullman, community

Kathleen White, community