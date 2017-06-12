No decision on proposed Stewart’s expansion as Schroon remains divided

× Expand Juliana Carattini Stewart’s Shops wants to raze and rebuild their downtown Schroon Lake location. The proposed project, which requires a zoning change, has drawn fault lines in the community. Pictured above: Stephanie Bitter, a lawyer representing a group of homeowners opposing the project, submits a protest petition to the Schroon Town Board on Monday, June 12, 2017.

SCHROON LAKE — The town board has again delayed making a decision on whether to revise their zoning laws to allow for Stewart’s Shops to move forward with their proposed downtown expansion project.

The board unanimously resolved on Monday to revisit the issue at their July 10 meeting, citing the need for ongoing legal review from both parties — including an examination of the town’s comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 1977.

“Our attorney said it was possible to reaffirm and re-adopt the 1977 land use plan,” said Supervisor Mike Marnell.

The board must approve a zoning ordinance in the neighborhood to allow retail usage, which is currently prohibited and requires a simple majority vote to greenlight.

A COMMUNITY DIVIDED

With the purchase and demolition of a single family home behind the current store location at the corner of Main and Dock Streets, the expansion will boost space from 2,500 to 3,675-square-feet by razing and rebuilding the structure.

But as a decision hangs in the balance, the proposal has led to a tortured and prolonged public debate.

At the heart of the discussion at Monday's standing room only meeting:

How to foster economic growth — but sustainably? And at what expense?

Skeptics questioned the impact a single convenience store would have in jumpstarting an ailing Adirondack Park economy.

Stephen Jabaut said he has watched the town’s economic prospects dim over the past decade.

“What are we doing to try to bring businesses to Schroon Lake?” Jabaut asked. “As I sit here, there’s not one person in Virginia who is saying, ‘You know what, honey, pack the kids up — they’ve got a new Stewart’s in Schroon Lake.’"

While Jabaut said he supports the project, the town needs to think big when it comes to economic development.

One idea, he said, is for the town to hitch their wagon to the proposed Gateway to the Adirondacks project at the former Frontier Town by convincing Paradox Brewery, for instance, to open a feeder location in downtown Schroon Lake — some nine miles north along Route 9 — to drive traffic into downtown.

Otherwise, he fears downtown might become eclipsed in the star-wattage of the state-supported project.

“There’s nothing being done to bring businesses to downtown Schroon Lake to make it vibrant and alive again, nothing,” Jabaut said.

LODGING LOSSES

Town Councilman Roger Friedman tied the town’s waning economic fortunes directly to the loss of lodging infrastructure, a decline that accelerated in earnest 40 years ago.

Hundreds of mom and pop rooms once full for the duration of the summer no longer exist, he said, and have been replaced with single-family homes.

“We’re a resort town without a resort,” said Friedman, listing recent closures. “There are reasons why we’re sliding backwards.”

And without critical mass, it’s difficult to support retail outlets and other industry, which turn the wheels necessary to support the community, from school enrollment to emergency service squads.

“We’ve lost so much,” he said.

The $1.5 million Stewart’s expansion would lead to the creation of four part-time jobs, bringing the total to 10.

While there is no panacea to solving these engrained issues, the room admitted — and accusations flew about the effectiveness of regional economic development organizations and grant packages — just one interested business is a start, say supporters.

“Apparently no one is interested in working at the present Stewart’s,” said a woman who identified herself as a neighbor of the outlet. “Maybe if they double the size of the store, they will double the size of the employees.”

The new layout would move the fueling stations further back from the curb, as well as change their orientation, a measure store representatives hope will ease traffic flows in and out of the parking lot — especially during peak seasons.

Joan Cunningham said the project would also mitigate the risk of accidents, especially along the sharp curve coming from the south.

“You can’t even walk across the street,” Cunningham said. “If there’s an accident there, it’s worth more than you’re paying in taxes," referring to complaints by neighboring homeowners that the project will torpedo their property values.

LEGAL WAR BREWING

While advocates like Cunningham say the project will alleviate congestion at the summertime hotspot, it will also push the new building right into the center of a residential neighborhood on Taylor Street.

Residents have organized against the effort and said the project will cause their property values to plummet.

“If that goes through, my property values and those of several others will be severely diminished,” said Paul Ceresnak.

Ceresnak called the plan a “sweetheart deal” and “a sham,” and said the town would actually lose money if they approved the zoning change.

Stewart’s would pay less taxes than he does, he claimed— especially if their property values decrease.

“My tax bill was $11 more than theirs,” Ceresnak said. “There’s something very wrong with how this whole thing is going to go.”

Other residents said the town board should not engage in spot zoning.

“The bottom line is you have laws, rules and regulations,” said Wally Thomas, who lives across the street from Ceresnak, and also opposes the project along with his wife, Shelley.

The Taylor Street residents have hired legal counsel, and are attempting to block the project by filing a protest petition with the town board.

Doing so would require a four-vote approval by the town board to change the zoning law, as per Schroon Penal Code No. 90304, said Stephanie Bitter, who represents the residents.

CALLS FOR CIVILITY

Despite the strong opinions, the discussion was shaded with gray.

Emily Rossi said she understand the frustrations of the residents trying to block the project.

“When do we become the town that doesn’t care about our neighbors?” she asked.

The issue has been a hot topic since it was first announced in April.

And there is no end in sight as the sidewalks crackle with hearsay while the town enters peak tourist season.

Mark Granger, President of the Schroon Lake Association, cycled through a list of accomplishments by the town board — including early efforts to combat invasive species — and said local officials don’t receive enough credit for their leadership.

“This negative attitude misses the good things happening in this town because they don’t make headlines,” Granger said.

Jabaut admitted fault lines have erupted, and people are no longer talking to each other.

“There’s so much animosity in the town right now,” he said. “It’s crazy, it’s insane.”

The Thomas', who made the decision last year to live here year-round after retiring from their blue collar jobs, said they shouldn’t take the heat for asking the town to simply follow their own procedures, and were offended at being cast as troublemakers.

“We have nothing against Stewart's,” said Shelley. “But you can put that store somewhere else and not impact our neighborhood.”

Wally added: “I didn’t do anything — you have zoning.”

CALLS FOR A VOTE

As the debate becomes further entrenched, several attendees said the town should simply schedule a vote and let the public decide.

“Let’s just do a public vote on it,” said Lorie Messing, who supports the project. “If you live here, you should be able to vote — year-round. That’s the way to solve this.”

“It’s a definite plus to the town,” said Robert Smith, noting that property values are governed by proximity to the town’s eponymous lake — not retail outlets.

The meeting, which extended for over a hour, was less acrimonious than the one in May — and contained moments of self-aware levity.

At one point, a woman asked what the town was doing to repair a pothole.

Another attendee simply invited attendees to the Schroon Lake Hobie Cat Sailing Regatta, which is scheduled for this weekend.

Craig Masonville cited an anecdote while living in Hawaii when surfers, windsurfers and fishermen hashed out a compromise solution for beach access. “I wonder where there is room for compromise here,” Masonville asked.

The room was silent.

‘WE’RE MOVING FORWARD’

Steve Kinley, a Stewart’s representative, attended the meeting, but did not formally address the room.

Kinley said it was misleading that the Saratoga-based outlet was planning on branding their expansion as a destination attraction.

“We’re a convenience store,” Kinley said after the meeting.

Despite the ideas floated by residents, Stewart’s will not entertain purchasing a neighboring piece of property as an alternative location, he said, nor will the chain scout out other possible sites.

But Kinley did meet with Ceresnak and the Shelleys last month, and said Stewart’s still plans on making revisions to assuage some of their concerns, including canceling a planned point of ingress on Taylor Street, modifying the lighting, restricting noise from air conditioning and heating systems and using white fencing to house dumpsters.

“The plans are in the process of being revised to show that,” Kinley said. “We can build fairly quickly. It’s just a matter of going through the zoning process.”

If the zoning is changed next month, the store will be the next in a succession of upgrades for Stewart’s Shops over the last year, with six new stores and 10 remodels completed in 2016.

The project would also add two to three fuel dispensers, including one diesel pump. Other improvements include an increase to a total of 27 parking spaces.

Kinley said the initial plan was to break ground in August, and he is still hopeful they can do so if the project is given a greenlight next month and building permits are issued.

“We’re moving forward with our plan,” he said.

Marnell, the town supervisor, noted any change in zoning regulations would require a public hearing, and the town has followed all legal protocol to date.

“We can’t do a decision without a public hearing,” Marnell said.

The next town board meeting is scheduled for July 10.

— Juliana Carattini contributed to this report.