No decision yet on Tobacco 21

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Dr. Michael Celotti speaks with members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors about the Tobacco 21 movement in Elizabethtown April 16.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Health professionals and advocates met with county lawmakers last Monday to talk about the Tobacco 21 initiative.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors has not decided if they will support the statewide push to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.

Lawmakers moved the resolution forward in committee before tabling the motion in Ways and Means.

The get-together was coordinated by Essex County Public Health Department Director Linda Beers.

“We see a lot of health benefits with increasing the sale age for tobacco,” said Tom Tallon of the Adirondack Health Institute. “While smoking use rates have gone down statewide, the trend is going the other way in the six counties of the North Country and has actually gone up.”

Other members of the Tobacco 21 committee said raising the age will help lead to a decrease in addiction.

“I’ve had the chance to go to many counties across the state to talk about the Tobacco 21 initiative,” said Julie Heart of the American Cancer Society. “It seems like we have come so far and already have won the war, but that is just not the case.”

“This initiative is right along my lines of interest,” said Dr. Michael Celotti of the University of Vermont Medical Network — Elizabethtown Community Hospital. “It is a pediatric concern on our end because most active tobacco users have had their first cigarette before they have turned 18. A child can become dependent on much less tobacco than an adult.”

“We have had huge gains in the past decade or so with the effects of addiction on brain development and that is a big concern,” said Doug Terbeek of the Prevention Team. “The farther away the opportunity exists to engage in something harmful, the less likely they are to participate in it.”

The group also discussed what will happen if a raise in age leads to addiction recovery needs for those who would now be unable to buy tobacco products.

“If you move the legal age, you will have people who are addicted who will no longer be able to purchase these thing legally,” said Ann Morgan, executive director of the North Country Healthy Heart Network. “We want to assure you that we are training people to be there to help those who need addiction treatment and want to take this new chance as an opportunity to quit.”