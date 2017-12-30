No drugs New Year's Eve set

× Expand The TiNADA Recovery Resolution happening is from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. starting Sunday, Dec. 31.

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Neighbors Addressing Drug Abuse (TiNADA) group is hosting a substance-free New Year’s Eve event.

The TiNADA Recovery Resolution happening is from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. starting Sunday, Dec. 31 at the Ticonderoga Volunteer Fire Department on Montcalm Street.

Refreshments will be provided and the event will include multiple meetings with representatives from the Ticonderoga chapters of Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and Celebrate Recovery.

Prevention Team of Essex County Communications and Community Relations Coordinator Jarrod E. Sammis said there will be multiple guest speakers, as well as showings of the films “Reversing the Stigma” and “The Anonymous People.”

“The Recovery Resolution event will also include raffle giveaways of gift baskets and other donations from local businesses, as well as free tours of the firehouse and the Ticonderoga Hall of Flame museum,” he said. “Snacks and other refreshments will be included.”

Sammis said this is a family-friendly event, with activities and games available for children of all ages. This is also a substance-free gathering.

The event is open to all, he said.

To register to attend, go to mhainessex.wufoo.com/forms/nye-recovery-resolutions-event or call 518-585-7424.