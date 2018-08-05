No movement yet on Tobacco 21 in Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH | As stakeholders statewide push localities to raise the age to legally purchase tobacco from 18 to 21, Clinton County has not yet voted on the measure.

“There have been discussions, but no formal action has been taken,” said County Administrator Michael Zurlo.

The Tobacco 21 proposal has been symbolically endorsed by the towns of Champlain, Saranac and Plattsburgh and the City of Plattsburgh along with six out of eight school districts in the county.

On the heels of a national movement, counties statewide have slowly begun adopting local laws that raise the purchasing age to 21.

In June, Ulster County joined numerous others throughout New York state in adopting a local law. Other counties that have pushed tobacco purchasing age to 21 are Albany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Cortland, Nassau, New York City, Onondaga, Orange, Rockland, Schenectady, Sullivan, Tompkins and Westchester.

“We know that for this to become something that the (Clinton County) legislature will take on, they need to hear from their constituents,” said Karen Derusha, supervising public health educator at the Clinton County Health Department.

Grassroots support and public education are key to making this idea a reality, she said.

“So it’s very important for us to educate the public about the benefits.”

In Clinton County, one in five adults smoke cigarettes, according to a report from the Adirondack Health Institute.

Nine out of ten adults start smoking by the age of 18, the report says.

NEIGHBORS DELIBERATE

In neighboring Essex County, lawmakers are bringing a local Tobacco 21 law back to a vote this month after the measure was defeated in June.

The initial vote was rejected by a weighted vote of 1,359 to 1,264 — but three supervisors were absent, and their 298 absentee votes were counted as a “no.”

“The full board was not present for the vote,” Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano told The Sun. “Because of the absentees, it failed.”

A public hearing on Essex County’s local law is set for Aug. 6.