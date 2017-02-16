No tax break for Cold War veterans

MORIAH — The Moriah Town Council has decided not to offer the state’s Cold War era veterans tax exemption.

After a public hearing at which one veteran spoke, and considerable discussion, the board took no action on granting the exemption, which would have given Cold War military veterans either a 10 or 15 percent property tax discount.

“It didn’t go anywhere,” Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said after the meeting.

One issue was the uncertainty of how many veterans in the town would have been eligible to apply.

The town had to opt in by March 1, so the exemption can’t be brought up again until next year.

Essex County Real Property Tax Service Director Charli Lewis was at the hearing, and gave a brief description of the exemption.

She said the period covered was 1945, the end of World War II, to 1991, the fall of the Soviet Union and end of the Cold War.

“So it is a 10 year exemption,” Lewis said. “If you have the (wartime) alternate exemption, you cannot receive this.”

She said it was up to each municipality whether to grant it or not, and both Essex County and Moriah Central School District have declined to offer it.

If a motion was made to opt in, it would have to specify whether the exemption would be 10 or 15 percent.

She said Moriah currently has 240 veterans taking the regular exemption, for a 15 percent discount on their taxes.

“Any time the board grants an exemption someone (else) has to pick that up,” Scozzafava said. “The veterans deserve an exemption. We grant one for other veterans.”

He said whatever taxes were discounted for Cold War veterans would shift to other taxpayers in the town if the exemption was passed.

Moriah Board of Assessors Chairman Paul Mazzotte said he felt Cold War veterans should be treated like other veterans.

“They deserve it (the exemption),” he said.

Moriah resident Larry Hanlon, who said he was a Cold War veteran, was the only member of the public to speak at the hearing.

“I’d like it,” he said.

The Cold War veterans exemption is currently offered in only three of 18 Essex County towns: Keene, Schroon and North Elba.