Nominations now open for TACC community awards

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) will host their annual Community Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. The free dinner and awards ceremony will be held at the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn & Suites, located at 260 Burgoyne Rd. in Ticonderoga.

Nominations for the 2018 Business of the Year, Organization/Non-Profit of the Year, Chamber Volunteer of the Year and Community Volunteer of the Year, as well as TACC Appreciation Awards are now being accepted.

Nomination forms are available at the chamber office located at 94 Montcalm St. in downtown Ticonderoga or at ticonderogany.com. Forms can also be requested via email. Nominations must be received by Oct. 12 by 4 p.m.

All menu items for this event, which is a casual buffet dinner, are donated by area businesses and organizations to thank and honor area volunteers. Those interested in making a menu item donation for the 2018 Community Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony, contact the chamber office.

All chamber members, businesses, organization, committees and area volunteers are invited to attend.

Space is limited for this event. RSVP is required by Oct. 19 by calling the office at 518-585-6619 or emailing chamberinfo@tionderogany.com.