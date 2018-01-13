Nominations sought for Winter Carnival

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee is currently seeking nominations from the public for the 2018 Winter Carnival king and queen.

The king and queen selection is based upon volunteerism within the community.

Candidates should demonstrate a long-term and broad-based commitment to making life more livable, pleasant and enjoyable — both for the people who live here and for those who visit.

The volunteer activities can be organized or completely self-motivated. They can be as diverse as organizing a major community event or as seemingly minor as shoveling a neighbor’s sidewalk.

The committee is seeking people who help others independently, not people who are in professions that help or care for others.

Nominations must be received no later than Jan. 18. Submissions should be mailed to the Winter Carnival Committee, Attention: King/Queen Nomination, P.O. Box 829, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.

For more information, contact Barb Martin at 518-891-2382.

Once the nominations have been collected, all past kings and queens are invited to an assembly which will select the new king and queen from the nominations. This meeting is on Jan. 19 at a secret location.

PARADE APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE

Applications for parade performers participating during the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival are now available online at saranaclakewintercarnival.com.

Applications can also be picked up at the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 39 Main St.

This year’s theme is “Adirondack Festival.”

Completed parade applications should be e-mailed to parade@saranaclakwintercarnival.com, dropped off at the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, or mailed to the Winter Carnival Committee at P.O. Box 829, Saranac Lake, NY 12983, no later than Feb. 7.

“We encourage people to get their applications in early so they can join the festivities of Winter Carnival,” said Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Chairman Jeff Branch.