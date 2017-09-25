Norsk included in defense bill

× Expand File photo Language added to the National Defense Authorization Act by U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Elise Stefanik will require the Department of Defense to develop and improve additive manufacturing deployed by Norsk.

PLATTSBURGH | The U.S. Department of Defense will now be required to develop and improve additive manufacturing.

The measure may prove to be a windfall for Norsk Titanium, the Norway-based producer of titanium parts deploying the proprietary technology.

In a visit to the Plattsburgh plant last month, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer of New York said he would ensure language was included in provisions to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Schumer called the technology “amazing.”

“They are already saving time and money in the building of commercial aircraft parts and I believe they could do the same for our military,” Schumer said in a statement. “Even better, they can do it right here in the North Country, providing hundreds of jobs for years to come.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) placed similar language into the House version of the NDAA bill.

The firm’s technology is used to produce parts for Boeing’s Dreamliner 787s, among other aerospace companies.

The legislation directs the Department of Defense to report to Congress on 3D printing technology, which has “tremendous potential,” said the senator, to be integrated into the military’s procurement of aviation parts and a host of other uses.

“This is a great opportunity for the Department of Defense to evaluate Norsk Titanium’s FAA-approved Rapid Plasma Deposition 3D Printing, and leverage the investment both Norsk and New York State have made in this game changing technology” said Norsk President and CEO Warren Boley in a statement.

The technology, said Schumer, will allow Norsk to grow and employ hundreds of people in the North Country in the coming years.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said he was “confident” the Department of Defense would undertake a “meaningful assessment” of additive manufacturing technology in the coming year.

“With the efficiencies and cost savings they will see, it’s hard to imagine that defense related work will not become a reality,” Douglas said in a statement.