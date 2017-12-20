North Carolina man arrested for alleged sexual abuse

× Expand Photo provided by NYSP Michael J. Schaniel of North Carolina was arrested by the New York State Police in Queensbury after being extradited from North Carolina on sexual abuse charges. Schaniel was allegedly involved in an incident that took place at a Lake George campsite over Memorial Day weekend involving a minor.

LAKE GEORGE | A North Carolina has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a minor that occurred in Lake George during Memorial Day weekend.

Michael J. Schaniel, 26, was arrested by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department in Statesville, North Carolina last month and charged with two charges of sexual abuse in the first degree and one charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Schaniel was extradited to New York where he was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Jail without bail, state police said.

Sex abuse in the first degree is when an individual forcibly subjects someone to sexual contact, or when the other person is incapable of consent.

“There are also two juvenile provisions,” said Mark Ceipel, a spokesman for the state police.

Ceipel said that because a juvenile was involved he could not give additional details, but confirmed the charges stem from an incident that occurred at a campsite in Lake George over Memorial Day.

The victim was known to the suspect and this was not a random assault, he said.

Schaniel was scheduled to appear in Lake George Municipal Court on Nov. 29.