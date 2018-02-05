North Country braces for NAFTA negotiations

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas is concerned that upcoming renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement will upend the U.S.’ relationship with Canada. “What we have is the gold standard of binational economic partnership,” Douglas said. “Don’t harm it.”
Photo by DJ Alexander
PLATTSBURGH | The North Country Chamber of Commerce has released its annual survey of businesses.
Maintaining strong trade relations between the U.S. and Canada remains a top priority for the local business community.
“When asked if they agree that the U.S.-Canada economic partnership is working for the North Country and needs to be differentiated from other trade agreements, focusing on ways to further build and strengthen it, a resounding 98 percent agreed,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas.
But the upcoming NAFTA negotiations present a stormcloud over an otherwise sunny forecast.
“It’s the only possible cloud hanging over that 98 percent Business Confidence Index,” he said.
‘DO NO HARM’
President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to renegotiate what he said were unfair trade agreements that hand unfair advantages to Mexico and Canada.
Trump signaled as recently as last month he’d use the upcoming NAFTA negotiations to extract funding for his border wall with Mexico.
“They can pay for it indirectly through NAFTA,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal. “We make a good deal on NAFTA, and, say, ‘I’m going to take a small percentage of that money and it’s going toward the wall.’ Guess what? Mexico’s paying.”
Trump threatened to terminate the deal in the same interview.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would walk away from the talks if he felt like Canada was getting a “bad deal.”
“We will not be pushed around,” he said on Friday at a rally in British Columbia, according to Reuters.
Douglas is wary of anything that could upset what he calls the “gold standard of binational economic partnership.”
“Anytime anybody starts to rattle the cage or look to disrupt that relationship and its smooth flow, we have reason to be concerned,” he said.
“Do no harm,” he said, citing the Hippocratic Oath taken by medical professionals.
NOT JUST A PARTNER
It’s a misnomer that Canada is a mere trade partner, and the relationship is deeper than shipping boxes back and forth, Douglas said.
On average, 25 percent of the content of any manufacturing goods coming into the U.S. from Canada is American content.
And that relationship drives other sectors, including retail and tourism.
“There is no single greater driving force in the economy of the North Country than our economic relationship with Canada,” Douglas said. “Period, full stop.”
Federal lawmakers tend to conflate issues at the northern and southern borders, he said.
But NAFTA isn’t Mexico-centric and that lack of understanding often results in non trade-related issues like illegal immigration, crime and drug trafficking bleeding into northern issues.
“They’re not the issues we have with Canada,” Douglas said. “So differentiating Canada and the U.S. and Mexico is part of the messaging that we need to continuously do to make that difference.”
Douglas also criticized a U.S. demand that would effectively require a reapproval of the deal every five years.
“You can’t do a major economic partnership that’s in five-year installments,” Douglas said. “Any change you build might disappear in five years.”
ON TO OTTAWA
Douglas and local stakeholders traveled to Montreal last week for discussions, and will travel to Montreal next month for a round of talks with the new U.S. ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft.
“We know we can’t impact it on our own, but we’re going to add our voice anywhere and to everything that we can as those discussions move forward,” Douglas said.
Key priorities include lobbying for greater workforce mobility by expanding the professional categories permitting the hire and transport workers across the border — including information technology, for instance.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) will join the delegation.
The lawmaker has been outspoken on preserving what officials say is a unique relationship, and has been critical of unfair trade practices, including new tariffs on newsprint and actions to protect the Canadian milk industry.
Stefanik also introduced legislation that would extend the amount of time Canadians could spend in the U.S. annually, as well as co-sponsored the pre-clearance agreement signed into law by President Obama in 2016.
The lawmaker agrees with Douglas’ “do no harm" mantra.
Since NAFTA took effect in 1994, New York has added 2.7 million new jobs, according to the lawmaker’s office. Over 318,000 jobs in New York state are supported by trade with Canada and Mexico and are attributable to NAFTA markets.
“She was encouraged by efforts in the last round of negotiations to modernize NAFTA, but remains concerned there is a lack of progress on major differences between the parties,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman. “She is optimistic that the negotiations will conclude favorably soon and she will continue to work in Congress to preserve and strengthen NAFTA.”
POSITIVE SIGNS
Despite the uncertainty, and the skirmishes Douglas likens to a sibling rivalry, the business community is cautiously optimistic.
Douglas was heartened that the International Trade Court ruled against Boeing in the aerospace company’s dispute with the Montreal-based Bombardier last month.
The U.S. Department of Commerce wanted to place nearly a 300 percent tariff on C-Series imports, arguing the aircraft were unfairly subsidized by the Canadian government.
“There’s more U.S. content in a C-Series plane made by Bombardier than in some of the planes made by Boeing,” Douglas said.
The real threat when it comes to trade, he said, is China.
“At the end of the day, I think we have reason to believe that the relationship is so important, and any disruption would be so self-harming to the U.S. and its workers and its people and economy, that it’ll work out in the end. But we need to be concerned and keep careful watch of it.”