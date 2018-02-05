North Country braces for NAFTA negotiations

× North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas is concerned that upcoming renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement will upend the U.S.’ relationship with Canada. “What we have is the gold standard of binational economic partnership,” Douglas said. “Don’t harm it.” Photo by DJ Alexander

PLATTSBURGH | The North Country Chamber of Commerce has released its annual survey of businesses.

Maintaining strong trade relations between the U.S. and Canada remains a top priority for the local business community.

“When asked if they agree that the U.S.-Canada economic partnership is working for the North Country and needs to be differentiated from other trade agreements, focusing on ways to further build and strengthen it, a resounding 98 percent agreed,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas.

But the upcoming NAFTA negotiations present a stormcloud over an otherwise sunny forecast.

“It’s the only possible cloud hanging over that 98 percent Business Confidence Index,” he said.

‘DO NO HARM’

President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to renegotiate what he said were unfair trade agreements that hand unfair advantages to Mexico and Canada.

Trump signaled as recently as last month he’d use the upcoming NAFTA negotiations to extract funding for his border wall with Mexico.

“They can pay for it indirectly through NAFTA,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal. “We make a good deal on NAFTA, and, say, ‘I’m going to take a small percentage of that money and it’s going toward the wall.’ Guess what? Mexico’s paying.”

Trump threatened to terminate the deal in the same interview.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would walk away from the talks if he felt like Canada was getting a “bad deal.”

“We will not be pushed around,” he said on Friday at a rally in British Columbia, according to Reuters.

Douglas is wary of anything that could upset what he calls the “gold standard of binational economic partnership.”

“Anytime anybody starts to rattle the cage or look to disrupt that relationship and its smooth flow, we have reason to be concerned,” he said.

“Do no harm,” he said, citing the Hippocratic Oath taken by medical professionals.

NOT JUST A PARTNER

It’s a misnomer that Canada is a mere trade partner, and the relationship is deeper than shipping boxes back and forth, Douglas said.

On average, 25 percent of the content of any manufacturing goods coming into the U.S. from Canada is American content.