North Country bridge projects funded

× Expand Photo provided via the Office of the Governor of the State of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made infrastructure improvements a centerpiece of his administration. The North Country last week received $17.3 million in funding this month to help repair local bridges. The program dovetails with a state program to repair state-owned bridges, including seven in Keene, Essex County. Cuomo is pictured here with Ulster County officials detonating a bridge in High Falls, Ulster County, on Jan. 25, 2017.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Several local bridges are slated to be replaced this year as part of state programs designed to beef up the region’s critical infrastructure.

Essex County has landed $2.5 million to repair the Campsite Road in Newcomb as part of a $1 billion state program.

Essex County Deputy Highway Superintendent Jim Dougan said replacing that structure is top priority, in part, due to its proximity to Boreas Ponds, the new swath of state land now open to recreational usage.

At the far end of this bridge is a state-owned campground, and officials expect visitation will increase once the state determines how the land will be classified for recreational usage.

A proposed transformation of Frontier Town into a regional travel hub will also lead to increased use of those facilities.

“With all the work that some of you gentlemen have done on the Boreas Ponds and those other improvements in that area, we thought that that campground owned by the state might be something they’d like to fund and they did,” Dougan told the Essex County Board of Supervisors. “We’ll start design and everything on that real soon.”

Clinton County received $1.4 million for projects on Hardscrabble Road and to repair a culvert spanning Standish Road over Cold Brook in Saranac.

In all, the region received $17.3 million for 14 projects falling under the BRIDGE NY banner.

As part of the initiative, half of the money will be spent on state-owned bridges, while the other will be doled out to municipalities for critical local projects.

The projects announced by the state on Jan. 18 are all locally owned bridge projects, with funding administered by state Department of Transportation.

“It’s one of the most difficult things we have to deal with,” said Essex County Manager Dan Palmer on keeping bridges navigable.

Essex County has 178 bridges. Nineteen of those have been flagged as requiring critical improvements.

Without state help, localities are on their own, Palmer said.

KEENE UPDATE

A second state initiative, the Empire State Program, focuses on state-owned bridges.

Eleven of the 14 projects in Clinton and Essex counties are “substantially completed,” according to the state DOT.

Adirondack Northway projects include the $10.5 million project to replace the bridges over the Little Ausable River in Peru and the bridge over the Salmon River in Plattsburgh.

Keene has seen massive state investments to replace bridges damaged by fast-moving river water that deteriorates the structures over time.

A $15.6 million project saw seven bridges “substantially completed” by the end of 2016.

The Route 73 corridor is critical to both local circulation and long-distance travel, connecting Keene, Lake Placid and Saranac Lake to the Northway.

Part of Route 73, including the bridge over Cascade Lake Outlet, is also on the annual Ironman Triathlon race course.

Minor finishing work will follow this spring for three of the bridges, including those over Beede Brook near St. Huberts and the structure over the Cascade Lake Outlet west of Keene.

Three additional structures in northwest Essex County are due to be completed by the end of this year.

Work is underway to replace two bridges on Route 73 in North Elba over the West Branch of the AuSable River near the 1980 Olympic ski jumps.

Traffic on those units will be reduced to a single lane this week as workers set down the steel infrastructure. When finished, the two bridges will be replaced with a single unit that will cross the river, a $9.87 million project.

Also included in this contract is the Route 9N bridge in Jay.

All are scheduled to resume traffic before the end of the year and should be completed by June 2018, according to the DOT.

In all, the state is replacing 100 aging, vulnerable, and out-of-date structures across the state. The remaining 47 bridges are under construction or are scheduled to begin work shortly, said the DOT.

“It is also important to note that replacing these bridges showcases Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s commitment to rebuilding and hardening infrastructure following Hurricane Irene and increasing extreme weather events,” said Bryan Viggiani, the spokesman.

LOCAL LIFELINE

Last year, Essex County financed $9.2 million for local bridge work, including $4.3 million in a short-term financing bond refinanced into an existing long-term bond.

“It’s a never-ending thing,” said Palmer. “Even when we do bonds, by the time the bond reaches maturity, or reaches the end of the five-year period, we have a whole list of new bridges that have been red-flagged.”

The county share of the cost of the state-funded projects will likely be nominal, said Palmer, who gave an early estimate of 5 percent.

In Clinton County, engineering work may start as early as next month, said Clinton County Highway Superintendent Albert Rascoe.

“It could take up to 30 days before we start any engineering work,” Rascoe said. “We hope to build the bridges this season.”

The governor has made infrastructure a chief point of his agenda, and touted the $542 million Empire Bridge program in a visit to Ulster County last week.

“So we’re here to blow up a bridge,” said Cuomo shortly before he pushed a plunger to detonate a structure. “Life is tough when you’re a bridge. You work for 85 years, stand up through storms, rain, carry vehicles every day. Then at retirement, you don’t get a watch. You don’t get a pension. You don’t get a thank you. All they do is blow you up.”