North Country Cancer Fund a lifeline for local residents

PLATTSBURGH — The news hit the couple like a sledgehammer.

Cancer.

Malignant.

It’s been seven years since Steve’s diagnosis.

But the road wouldn’t be nearly as long without help from the North Country Cancer Fund, or NCCF, a local nonprofit designed to aid patients and their families with medical costs.

“Up until then, we’ve never asked for any type of assistance from anyone — and my husband wouldn’t have asked for any,” said Brenda, Steve’s wife.

HIDDEN COSTS

Folks don’t often think of the hidden costs associated with cancer, said Brenda, who is 69.

The Plattsburgh couple spoke to the Sun under the condition of anonymity, and under pseudonyms, in order to freely share their story.

Steve, now 71, underwent major surgery at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City this winter, and was hospitalized for weeks.

The couple rented a vehicle. Then they needed somewhere to stay. And eat.

Costs quickly add up, Brenda said — especially when hospital stays like theirs run longer than expected.

While medical providers offer a list of service providers for those on a budget, patients and their families are largely left to their own devices afterwards.

The bill for just hotels and meals came to just over $6,000.

Enter the NCCF.

“They were good enough to help us out and give us some money for all the bills,” said Brenda. “They just asked for proof, which is easy to come by when you have enough of it.”

ONGOING NEED

The need, said NCCF Co-Founder Tom Douglas, is ongoing.

Douglas recounted receiving eight applications within just one week.

Awards range from $250 to $2,500, and are open to those in Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties.

Douglas started the organization with Rod Provost in 2007.

They’ve come a long way since helping a Saranac resident navigate costs associated with throat cancer, their Patient Zero.

Since then, the Plattsburgh-based nonprofit has given an estimated $500,000 to between 300 and 350 local families.

A typical year sees the nonprofit raise $45,000. Applicants must fill out an application, and the funds are allocated by a five-member committee.

Beneficiaries must be in active treatment.

The organization is entirely donor-driven, and is supported by a number of fundraisers throughout the year, including barbeques, bowl-a-thons, community dinners, poker runs and annual golf tournaments.

This year’s North Country Golf Club Golf Tournament will be on Saturday June 17 at Harmony Golf Club in Port Kent.

“Every dime we collect goes back to the three counties,” Douglas said.

Douglas wouldn’t trade the feeling of helping his fellow neighbors for anything.

“It makes you feel good giving back to the community,” he said.

Following his surgery, Steve is doing better and continues to recover.

“They want to help everyone. It just meant so much to me,” Brenda said. “I’ve never seen someone so dedicated — they’re unbelievable.”

Steve never would have accepted donations from friends and family, said Brenda.

“He’s a stubborn person from the North Country.”

For more information on donations, sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, visit northcountrycancerfund.org or find them on Facebook.