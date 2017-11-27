North Country Chamber awarded top accreditation

PLATTSBURGH | The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced that the North Country Chamber of Commerce has once again been accredited at the highest level of five stars.

The Accreditation Program of the U.S. Chamber is designed to define and assess excellence among Chambers of Commerce nationally.

To achieve accreditation, a chamber must demonstrate that it meets a number of standards with regard to its organization, finances, staffing and programs.

Accredited chambers are then also awarded one to five stars in recognition of their performance, with the highest five star level reserved for those with exceptional effectiveness in areas such as government affairs, economic development, business support services and economic leadership in their communities.

The North Country Chamber was first accredited 20 years ago and achieved five star status in 2012.

Once accredited, a chamber must go through a complete re-accreditation review every five years. The North Country Chamber completed this extensive review last summer, with final action by the U.S. Chamber’s Accreditation Board last week.

Of the 7,000 Chambers of Commerce across the U.S., only 112 are currently accredited at the five star level, placing those organizations among an elite 1.6 percent.

The announcement of the high recognition was made Thursday evening at the opening dinner of the North Country Chamber’s Annual Strategic Planning Retreat in Lake Placid by Geoff O’Hara, V.P. for Regional Affairs of the U.S. Chamber.

He noted that the chamber received a perfect score for its effective government affairs advocacy on behalf of its regional businesses and economy.

“I and our entire board are proud of the extraordinary work our chamber does day in and day out, making a real difference for our region and for our members,” states Linda Bourgeois, Chair of the North Country Chamber’s Board of Directors. “It’s gratifying to be recognized nationally from among our peers as one of the best, and I know we will maintain our high level of performance over the next five years.”

“We have an exceptionally dedicated team at our Chamber, both staff and volunteers, reinforced by a great network of partners across the North Country,” states Garry Douglas, Chamber President. “Together, we have developed a Chamber that for a rural region punches way above its weight in terms of economic development, small business support, effective advocacy in Albany and Washington, tourism development and playing a unique role in cross border relations with Canada. These five stars will only motivate our entire team to remain engaged, active and innovative on behalf of the North Country business community. Onward and upward!”