North Country Crafters finish pillow project

× Expand Photo by Bill Quinlivan Members of the North Country Crafters pose with some of the more than 75 pillowcases made for children receiving medical treatment at the Ronald McDonald House in Albany.

INDIAN LAKE | Every year, the North Country Crafters undertake a service project.

This year’s effort to make pillowcases was inspired by the story of Cameron Neubereit, a local boy who has been fighting cancer, said the organization’s president, Leila Lewis.

Following a 2016 cancer diagnosis, the community has rallied to help Cameron’s family as he receives treatment.

The family benefited from the services of Ronald McDonald House in Albany and they still remain active in the organization, thus the referral to the North Country Crafters when they were deciding on their service project for this year.

The pillowcases help to provide a warm and “at home feel” for the children and they get to take their pillowcases home with them when it comes time to leave, Lewis said.

The North Country Crafters have made over 75 pillowcases and will soon be donating them to the Ronald McDonald House In Albany.