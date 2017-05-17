North Country Food Co-Op Grand Re-opening set

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The North Country Food Co-Op, located at 25 Bridge Street, will host their grand re-opening celebration on May 21 to promote the nearly $500,000 remodel of the store.

PLATTSBURGH — With the completion of $550,000 worth of renovations, the North Country Food Co-Op will host a grand re-opening celebration on May 21.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony is slated for noon.

From 12-5 p.m. the local grocery will have live music from the Thugtet — a local latin funk band — over a dozen raffles of free merchandize and a ceremony with speeches from co-op personnel and government officials.

Three years ago, to commemorate the North Country Food Co-op’s 40th year in business, the co-op’s Board of Directors began raising funds to renovate, expand and modernize its grocery store, according to Project Leader Jeremiah Ward.

Those plans — which included adding more cooler space, shelf space and a new prep area — were part of the business’ first phase of renovations.

To accomplish that initial phase required a $116,600 loan from the Cooperative Fund of New England, a $50,000 loan from the City of Plattsburgh’s Economic Development Revolving Load Fund and $44,000 from co-op reserves to buy the equipment for the renovations, according to Ward.

The second phase included renovations to the store’s facade, which was made possible by a huge influx of capital, including a $218,000 grant awarded through the New York Main Street program; $72,000 in member loans to serve as the mandated matching component to the grant, and $15,000 from the City of Plattsburgh’s Facade Loan Program.

“We have a beautiful, shiny, new and efficient store and we thank all our member-owners for their patience, understanding and flexibility during the renovation,” read a recent news release from the North Country Co-Op Board of Directors. “We’re looking forward to a bright future.”

LAST HURDLE

Last week, the business submitted a request to city officials for two additional parking spaces to be closed off during the grand re-opening, and for the right side of Bridge Street to be closed during the event.

But there the Co-op met a roadblock:

“We got a bunch of emails from people regarding the safety of those gathering for the North Country Co-Op grand opening,” said Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1).

City lawyer Den Schneller confirmed that safeguards were not necessarily addressed in the application submitted by the Co-Op.

The recommendation, officials say, is that there be some sort of concrete barriers bordering the blocked-off parking spaces.

“We haven’t been able to get the jersey barriers,” said Shawn Strack, a member of the Co-op Board of Directors.

Strack said that the Department of Public Works did not have any concrete barriers to spare, which Department of Public Works Superintendent Mike Brodi later confirmed.

“As far as I am told, there is no place to get them,” Strack said.

Approval of the grand re-opening was tabled until the Co-Op could address the council’s safety concerns, which Stack said would likely include purchasing barriers themselves.

The resolution was reconsidered on May 18, after this edition went to print.

Ward said that he would appear at the meeting to inform the council that the co-op now has the jersey barriers required to use two parking spaces in front of the store.

“We were having trouble finding barriers for our parklet, but I finally found a source and placed an order just in time to use for this event,” said Ward. “This shouldn’t be an issue ... however, worst case is we just have the band and some activities on the second floor in our community room.”