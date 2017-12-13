North Country gets $64.9 million for economic development projects

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor More than $755 million in economic and community development funding has been awarded through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. ALBANY | The North Country received $64.9 million in state economic development funds on Wednesday. The state aid arrives as part of the Regional Economic Development Council Awards, the annual event when the state doles out millions in grants, subsidies, tax credits and other economic incentives to 10 regions across the state. The North Country’s haul is part of $755 million made available through the state’s flagship economic development initiative. Numerous big-ticket tourism projects in the North Country and Adirondacks received funding. Fort Ticonderoga netted $2.4 million for extensive renovations at the historical facility, including the construction of a new conference center. Sports enthusiasts got a shot-in-the-arm with a $250,000 grant to group called LPEC Quality Destination to host the International Children’s Games in Lake Placid. The Adirondack Public Observatory in Tupper Lake received $200,000 for a new astro-science building. And Saranac Lake won big with a series of projects. A firm called Chicota, Inc. was awarded $340,000 for ongoing renovation work at the former Dew Drop Inn to establish a "food experience" business at their downtown location, consisting of a restaurant and bar, short-stay apartments, an event space and cooking school. The Saranac Lake Local Development Corporation received $300,000 to aid in renovations at 27 Broadway. Plans to create a hut-to-hut network in the central Adirondacks received an additional accelerant with a $219,375 injection. And the Adirondack Experience at Blue Mountain received $1.1 million, part of a steady stream of state investments in the central Adirondack museum. STRATEGIC PRIORITIES The North Country Regional Economic Development Council (NCREDC) assembled the projects with the goal of strengthening tourism efforts and bolstering advanced manufacturing across the sweeping region. NCREDC President Garry Douglas said the process has evolved past the annual competition, often derided by critics as the “Hunger Games,” and now involves working to fund important projects from various sources throughout the year. "We once again were right up there with several of the metro regions, earning valuable support for dozens of important projects,” Douglas said in a statement. "The projects touch all of our region's strategic priorities, including tourism development, advanced manufacturing and downtown revitalization."

Scores of other less glamorous — albeit critical — infrastructure projects were also funded across the region, including salt sheds in Essex County, water and sewer infrastructure projects in Clinton County and a fire station in Indian Lake. Numerous factories in the private sector also received subsidies, including General Composites in Willsboro and a Saranac Lake-area laboratory that specializes in mycoplasma testing. Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the strategy of empowering the councils to identify regional strategies a “point of inflection” that reverses 40 years of upstate economic decline. “When they write the history books, when they write the facts, it's going to be clear this was the pivot point, especially for upstate New York,” said Cuomo at the Albany Capital Center on Wednesday. A total of 81 projects across the region will receive funding. But the North Country fell short of being deemed a “top performer,” a designation that would have awarded the region an additional $20 million boost. And several projects flagged by the NCREDC as “priority projects” did not receive funding, including $2 million for the construction of a proposed $11.7 million 80-room hotel at the Plattsburgh International Airport — part of a constellation of ongoing state- and federal-funded upgrades at the facility — as well as $5.9 million for a four-star 51-room hotel in Blue Mountain Lake, part of a $19.6 million project. Wednesday's announcements brings a total of $549.5 million received through the NCREDC since 2011, including $10 million each for downtown revitalization projects in Plattsburgh and Watertown. ‘IT’S WORKING’ The program, now in its seventh year, has proved to be a major tool local officials have come to rely on to give private and public projects an additional blast of state-subsidized firepower. “It takes money to make money,” said Cuomo, likening the state to an investment banker. “The state government should have been playing that role. It didn’t for many many years.” In the past, funds would be doled out by state lawmakers, an “ad hoc” approach the governor criticized as ineffective. But councils are now required to hash out strategic plans so the money can be directed more effectively.

Cuomo ticked off a list of statistics touting upstate recovery: Taxes are down, he said. Job growth is up, and the North Country unemployment rate has fallen from 6.8 percent to 5.2 percent. And the state has invested more money upstate than any administration in history. “It’s working. It’s not a manner of opinion — it’s a matter of fact,” he said. “It is math, my friends.” DARK DETOUR The event, ordinarily a gauzy congenial affair, took a dark detour when Cuomo assailed changes at the federal level, including the Republican tax reform package he said would put the state at a competitive disadvantage. “This is an arrow designed at the heart of the state of New York,” he said, later referring to the pending legislation as “economic civil war” against Democratic-leaning states. Passage would jeopardize all of the progress has been made in combating high property taxes in the past half-decade, he said. “This federal tax plan blows that all out the water,” he said. Cuomo warned taxes could rise between 20 to 25 percent as a result, but did not offer any details. He also continued to call out federal lawmakers from New York who voted for the House bill last month. “Isn’t politics a beautiful thing?” he said. CRITICISMS While the governor has defended the Regional Council program as a means to return control to localities, the initiative has been criticized by fiscally conservative groups who have questioned the record of job creation and said the program lacks accountability. “The Gov's #HungerGames were meant to save upstate,” wrote Reclaim New York, a government watchdog group, on Twitter. “But in past six years upstate job growth is 2.7% - only ONE QUARTER of national average. That's a failure. #REDC #subsidyday.” Statewide, a total of $4.6 billion has been invested since the program’s inception, creating and retaining more than 210,000 jobs, according to Empire State Development. In their annual progress report, the NCREDC has reported the program has “created or retained” 6,530 jobs in the North Country for 450 projects since its inception. “All funding in six rounds retained 4,241 jobs, created 2,294 new positions, and employed 1,850 persons during the design and construction phases of these projects,” according to the report.

The program has fallen under increased scrutiny this year in the wake of several scandals surrounding economic development initiatives in Buffalo. A report by the USA Today Network in June determined the money is largely devoid of benchmarks and job-creation goals, “limiting the public's ability to objectively determine whether the dollars have been well spent.” While the councils are required to file annual progress reports, there is no audit or independent evaluation of their effectiveness, USA Today reported. “The state does not have a current accounting of jobs created or retained, nor of the money spent," reported the outlet. An audit by the state comptroller's office of the ESD chided the agency for failing to meet reporting requirements and a lack of transparency. ESD was tasked this year with creating an annual report on the 30-plus job creation programs under their umbrella. But the agency punched back against the report, saying the comptroller’s office misrepresented their efforts, cherry-picked data and that their findings conflicted with past studies of the agency. NORTH COUNTRY CONCERNS While Cuomo and state officials painted a rosy success story, the picture upstate is more nuanced. The NCREDC’s annual progress report revealed while public sector jobs in the North Country have shrunk by 4 percent since 2010, private sector sector jobs have only increased by 1 percent. In a visit to Plattsburgh in October, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli flagged an aging workforce, shrinking population and high unemployment as the region’s leading concerns. While state unemployment numbers as a whole are rebounding, he said, there’s significant variety across the state. At 50 percent, labor participation in the North Country is the state's lowest. And while net total job growth numbers are steady for the state as a whole, he said, 90 percent of these new jobs are created in the New York City metro area. Upstate job creation has stalled at .03 percent annually, he said. DiNapoli defended the Regional Council program as an asset — and a measure that generates optimism in the community — but said it shouldn’t be viewed as sacrosanct. “We shouldn’t be protective of any particular program just because we’ve done it and because it says it’s economic development,” he said.