North Country hungry for broadband details

× Expand Pete DeMola Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers comments at Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. PLATTSBURGH | It’s been one month since the governor doled out $210 million in state grant funds to mop up the final round of the state’s universal broadband project. But information on exactly which local communities will be wired, and by which provider, remains unclear. The 43 awarded projects announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month in Plattsburgh will cover 122,285 locations statewide, including $103.5 million for six providers to connect an unspecified number of North Country units. “Phase 3 municipal data will be available soon,” said Jason Conwall, a spokesman for Empire State Development, the state agency that oversees the Broadband Program Office, on Feb. 16. Once the municipal data goes live on the agency’s website, people will be able to see the awards broken out by every village, town, city and county across the state, Conwall said. The BPO will also publish all awarded U.S. Census blocks, with a reference to which company was awarded each block, he said. FRUSTRATED AT DELAYS The website remained devoid of details on Sunday. Local lawmakers are growing frustrated. “I’ve heard absolutely nothing,” Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland told The Sun. “It’s very disheartening to be jerked around like this.” Broadband, he said, is the lynchpin to economic development in Essex County. “You’ve got to provide the background for which people can establish economic enterprises,” he said. "Without it, people are just going to leave.” While Saranac Lake, Lake Placid and Keene have nearly widespread access, Gillilland said the rest of the county is a crapshoot, including the Champlain Valley, a hotbed of the local farm-to-table movement. A handful of providers received grant funds last year to wire those communities, and work is underway, said providers, including Westport Chazy Telecom and Cable Communications of Willsboro. But it’s difficult to discern precisely which areas are served, Gillilland said, because providers are not obligated to share their service areas with the public, citing their proprietary nature. Franklin County Legislature Chair Barbara Rice said she was also still awaiting clarity. “There are significant areas in Franklin County that remain underserved,” Rice said. “We don’t have the details yet.”

Data detailing the grant awards is not presented in an easy-to-interpret format. AdkAction.org, a nonprofit that has aided local stakeholders in solving the Adirondack Park’s broadband needs, recently conducted mapping efforts designed to offer a rough visual representation of unserved areas. But the maps are not specific, illustrating general coverage areas — not address-level data. Maps provided by the Saranac Lake-based outfit reveal large portions of Essex, Lewis and Willsboro contain areas eligible to be served by some $170 million in federal Connect America Funding, for instance, but offer few other details. STATE LAWMAKERS AWARE Essex County lawmakers grilled state lawmakers for additional details earlier this month. Lewis Supervisor James Monty voiced concerns over the conditions that have delayed other projects and called for the Adirondack Park Agency to relax some of their regulatory requirements that govern the “make-ready” stage of the process, or the pre-construction phase that sees providers working with utility companies to prepare infrastructure. Work in Schroon Lake, for instance, was delayed by APA approval of pole replacements by the utility provider. “That’s causing a lot of money that would be spent for broadband being spent just for infrastructure,” Monty said. State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) defended the program to lawmakers. “I think the governor’s confident, or he wouldn’t make an announcement, that there’s a plan in place that’s being done, and the money’s there,” Stec said. But local officials must continue to be assertive to ensure their localities don’t fall through the cracks, he said. “We’re going to be doing that this year for sure,” Stec said. In an effort to bolster the state program, State. Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) has introduced legislation designed to expedite the installation of small cell networks, or suitcase-sized equipment that can be installed on telephone poles or light posts. “Rather than having fiber or copper coming to your house, this would be over the air,” said Dan MacEntee, a spokesman for the lawmaker. “It would be a more efficient way to get a high-speed signal to peoples’ homes. Our hope is companies will come in and offer a service that’s currently not being offered by anyone but one company.”

But the regulatory process continues to present a challenge, he said. “There’s no uniform way of going about this, so there’s a patchwork across the state,” MacEntee said. CHARTER CONNECTIONS The state has pledged universal access by the end of the year, and has vowed to leave no area uncovered. “When we started this program just a few years ago, 20 percent of the North Country had internet access,” Cuomo said last month. The Adirondacks is home to some of the state's trickiest terrain, and the so-called “last-mile” has been notoriously difficult to wire due to the prohibitive cost of installation. As a result, many providers have balked at wiring the remaining areas. In addition to the grants, the state is banking on Spectrum (formerly known as Charter) to expand coverage to 145,000 homes statewide as part of their merger agreement with Time Warner. The state Public Service Commission (PSC) is also requiring the provider to offer upgrades to homes located within their current footprint. The BPO offered all U.S. Census blocks in the state as eligible for bidding in the New NY Broadband Program except for those that either already have high-speed access or already have a contractual commitment to provide service in the near future. “The vast majority of these are areas committed to by Charter Communications,” said Conwall, the ESD spokesman. “If not awarded in our program, and unserved, these are likely Charter commitment areas.” Like with the final round of grants, lawmakers continue to await specific details on those efforts. While the provider has confirmed they have built out to homes and businesses in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, they declined to provide exact details. “We reported 42,000+ in our most recent update to the state as of Dec. 2017,” Laura Pritchard, a spokesman, told The Sun, noting that number exceeded the interim goal by over 6,100 locations. “Our report summary doesn’t include detail from every county, and we’ll extend our network to additional homes and businesses in these counties as we work toward the 145,000 commitment,” Pritchard said. Spectrum has, however, provided a website in which residents can enter their address to see if their home is slated to be included in future expansion efforts.

The provider serves about half of the households in the Town of Moriah, according to Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. But he’s peeved at the delay in the renegotiation of a franchise agreement he said will provide a definitive timeline to wire the remaining homes in his community. “(Time Warner) told me on Oct. 14, 2015 they would expand to Cheney Road, Route 9N and other locations,” Scozzafava told The Sun, citing a letter from former Time Warner Northeast Franchising Director David Whalen. “Nothing has been done.” Scozzafava gave a Charter representative a tour of underserved areas last April. “Somebody really has to hold their feet to the fire for accountability,” he said. Charter declined to discuss details of a possible agreement. “We are currently working with Supervisor Scozzafava on a franchise renewal, and look forward to a successful outcome,” said Lara Pritchard, a Charter spokesperson. The provider’s next progress report is due to the PSC in May, and Wolff said it may provide additional details, including for homes in Essex County. SYMPOSIUM PLANNED The overall lack of clarity dovetails with The Town of Johnsburg Community Development Corporation’s upcoming broadband symposium on Monday, Feb. 26 at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek. The roundtable-type program is designed to provide a “non-hostile” update on ongoing efforts, said organizers. “It’s meant to be a positive event for folks in Johnsburg,” said Wolff. Several providers have confirmed their attendance, including Frontier, Spectrum, Slic Network Solutions, and Fred Engelmann, owner of Rainmaker Network Services who spearheaded the white space project in the Town of Thurman in Warren County. Representatives from Microsoft will also brief attendees their latest initiative to boost broadband in “last mile” communities in 12 states across the country, including New York. While not part of the New NY Broadband Program, Cuomo confirmed the state was exploring possible collaborative efforts with the tech giant. “We’re talking to them,” Cuomo told reporters in Plattsburgh last month. “The technology is evolving so quickly.” State and local officials will also attend, including representatives from Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office. Stefanik and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have both sponsored legislation designed to boost rural broadband access.

While Wolff called the programs “vital and important,” he is also hopeful the extra lift won’t be necessary. “New York state may be enough ahead in their efforts in that we will have connected most of the state before those monies become available,” he said. Verizon was also awarded $70.7 million last month as part of the Connect America Fund, but details have still have yet to be made public. EYE ON SATELLITE Cuomo said 99.9 percent of the state will have access to speeds of 100 mbps or greater upon the program’s completion, with 25 mbps for the most “rural and remote areas.” Some 70,000 underserved homes will be served by a satellite service offering 25 mbps, which is higher speeds than prior satellite offerings, according to the BPO. The unspecified areas are primarily those that were available in prior rounds, but received no bids. Little, the state senator, admitted she didn’t have all the details. “One (provider) launched a new satellite that will be active in February,” Little said. “It’s bigger and faster.” Conwall, the ESD spokesman, said details on the exact geography and the provider are coming soon. “For these homes — which, if not for these efforts, would go unserved due to the cost of bringing broadband to such rural and remote areas — a dish will be available at a fraction of the standard cost,” Conwall said. Stakeholders have said the economics, even with a relatively high level of state subsidies, was not enough for companies to apply for these areas in prior rounds. But the satellite service is far more cost-effective approach with public dollars, compared to what could have been tens of thousands per home in these remote areas, officials have said. The governor said the state is working with the technology that is currently available to fulfill the program, and cannot afford to wait for the next generation of new technology. "Then you’d be waiting a long period of time, and I don’t know if that moment ever comes when you have the final technological solution,” Cuomo told reporters in Plattsburgh. The governor appeared confident the state would meet its goal, making the Empire State the first in the U.S. to achieve the benchmark — and one that is reportedly being eyed by other states as a model.