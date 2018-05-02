North Country legend Gary Finney dies

Gary Finney
KEESEVILLE | The North Country is remembering a local icon this week with the passing of former Keeseville Mayor Gary Boyd Finney.
Finney passed away Sunday, April 29.
He turned 80 just four days earlier.
Finney was also known by many as a coach, athletic apparel and trophy maker as well as a musician and square dance caller, a passion which he brought into the schools from Champlain to the Capital Region.
He was born in Plattsburgh on April 25, 1938, the son of William and Dorothy (Boyd) Finney. Gary graduated from Plattsburgh High School in 1956 and attended Ithaca College.
He owned and operated Finney Sports in Plattsburgh and was a local musician and entertainer for most of his life.
COACH, MUSICIAN
Finney was a three-sport coach at AuSable Valley, coaching baseball, basketball and football. He also coached at Willsboro and Chazy.
“Gary was a staple of our athletics program at AVCS,” said Athletic Director Kurt Munson. “He coached our 1986 baseball team to a Final Four run, was a head boys basketball coach, and coached football for years. He was all about the kids. When he would do his square dancing at AVCS, it was like a yearly coming home celebration.”
AVCS Superintendent Paul Savage recounted Finney as a friend, as his coach and as a dedicated and respected community member and business owner.
“Coach was not only a good friend to me, but was also my football coach and baseball coach at AVCS many years ago,” he said. “He impacted my life very positively in each of those roles just as he had for many students in the AVCS communities and he will be greatly missed by us all.”
Bolton Central Superintendent and former Ticonderoga coach Michael Graney said he will miss Finney’s storytelling, and recounted how his friend would always jump in his car to drive to Ticonderoga to drop off an order.
“The stories and the delivery were free and priceless,” Graney said. “He had a wide ranging impact on the area through all that he was involved in and he will be truly missed by all who knew him. Gary always made time to chat and really enjoyed reminiscing about old sports stories and memorable teams and players.”
Indian Lake Central teacher John Reynolds said he will miss his visits.
“I enjoyed listening to him talk about his former players and the teams that he coached. I loved picking his brain about basketball plays and drills. He was one of a kind.”
Scores of athletic directors from across the region recounted his deep well of athletic insight, citing his encyclopedic knowledge of local sports.
“You could not ask for a more knowledgeable guy when it came to sports, sitting down with him and asking questions to him,” said Westport PE teacher and Athletic Director Brad Rascoe. “I’ve known him for well over 40 years. I played basketball against him in high school when he was coaching AuSable. I don’t think kids today know that he was a coach. He also had one of the best set shots I have ever seen.”
Crown Point Central School Athletic Director and PE teacher John Swinton cited “countless conversations” with the icon, particularly regarding basketball.
“Being a coach myself and Mr. Finney having coached kids for the vast majority of his life, we’ve bounced ideas off each other, told each other stories of our times working with kids, and more importantly, he has given me useful guidance as to how to deal with difficult situations that he has had to deal with in the past.”
SQUARE DANCING
Finney traveled throughout the northeastern half of New York state, bringing his passion for square dancing to numerous schools, spending a few days at each district instructing students at all grade levels in everything from a do-si-do to bringing your partner home.
Former Essex County Fair Manager Ernie LaPine said doing so was his biggest joy in recent years.
“He told me he couldn’t wait each year for the school year to start,” LaPine said. “He always had a joke or a story he could tell for everything and he enjoyed inter-mingling with the people. Every year, he would come down and walk the old cattle barn before the fair just to walk through it for memory’s sake.”
Like in many schools, Saranac Central PE teacher Ashley Eney said students would come into gym class the first day of school and ask when the square dancing unit would be, and if Finney would be the instructor, citing his humor, laughter and passion for the activity.
“His passion for square dancing and working with students was very evident when he came each year,” Eney said. “He not only taught the students about square dancing, but he also taught them about the importance of trial and error, making your best effort and, most importantly, laughter.”
Indian Lake Central School Superintendent Dave Snide also recounted his visits.
“He took the time to know about the school and the students,” he said. “It won’t be the same without him.”
Swinton recalled when he used a soft voice to help calm down young kids, “or his quick barking at older kids who think they’re ‘too cool’ to square dance.”
“His years of experience have led to lots of conversations with people from many miles away who know who Gary Finney is,” Swinton said. “His ability to reach kids and engage them into something that they aren’t comfortable with is truly remarkable.”
Savage recalled his storytelling abilities, and said he not only enjoyed people, but took the time to get to know them.
“The children loved him, his players loved him, and he was a true character to the every end.”
Rascoe referred to him as a “square dance king.”
“Northern New York as a whole has lost a very well-known, wonderful guy.”
Students also fondly recalled the lessons.
“I remember when I was in sixth grade and my partner was Ryan Davis, who was a six-foot senior, just swinging me around,” said Westport senior Lizzie Stephens. “They were my favorite days. The whole high school would show up in the gym.”
Will Napper, a junior, said, “It was fun to just let your hair down and look like a fool along with everyone else. Then, you would get it down and everyone was laughing and having fun.”
Finney served as the former mayor of Keeseville and served many communities through his work at Finney Sports and with the Upstate New Yorkers. The band would play at many places throughout the North Country, including the Essex County Fair, providing music between the horse races.
Gary is survived by his wife, Gerry; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Patty, Tom and Lori, and Andy and Melissa; grandchildren, Andrew, Trevor, Rachel, Alisha, Jaden, and Jess; great-grandson, Bentley; and many extended family members.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 3, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11 a.m., at St. Augustine’s Church in Peru with Rev. Peggi J. Eller, officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Peru Community Church, the Keeseville Rescue Squad or the charity of one’s choice.