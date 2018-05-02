North Country legend Gary Finney dies

× Expand Gary Finney KEESEVILLE | The North Country is remembering a local icon this week with the passing of former Keeseville Mayor Gary Boyd Finney. Finney passed away Sunday, April 29. He turned 80 just four days earlier. Finney was also known by many as a coach, athletic apparel and trophy maker as well as a musician and square dance caller, a passion which he brought into the schools from Champlain to the Capital Region. He was born in Plattsburgh on April 25, 1938, the son of William and Dorothy (Boyd) Finney. Gary graduated from Plattsburgh High School in 1956 and attended Ithaca College. He owned and operated Finney Sports in Plattsburgh and was a local musician and entertainer for most of his life. COACH, MUSICIAN Finney was a three-sport coach at AuSable Valley, coaching baseball, basketball and football. He also coached at Willsboro and Chazy. “Gary was a staple of our athletics program at AVCS,” said Athletic Director Kurt Munson. “He coached our 1986 baseball team to a Final Four run, was a head boys basketball coach, and coached football for years. He was all about the kids. When he would do his square dancing at AVCS, it was like a yearly coming home celebration.” AVCS Superintendent Paul Savage recounted Finney as a friend, as his coach and as a dedicated and respected community member and business owner. “Coach was not only a good friend to me, but was also my football coach and baseball coach at AVCS many years ago,” he said. “He impacted my life very positively in each of those roles just as he had for many students in the AVCS communities and he will be greatly missed by us all.” Bolton Central Superintendent and former Ticonderoga coach Michael Graney said he will miss Finney’s storytelling, and recounted how his friend would always jump in his car to drive to Ticonderoga to drop off an order. “The stories and the delivery were free and priceless,” Graney said. “He had a wide ranging impact on the area through all that he was involved in and he will be truly missed by all who knew him. Gary always made time to chat and really enjoyed reminiscing about old sports stories and memorable teams and players.”

Indian Lake Central teacher John Reynolds said he will miss his visits. “I enjoyed listening to him talk about his former players and the teams that he coached. I loved picking his brain about basketball plays and drills. He was one of a kind.” Scores of athletic directors from across the region recounted his deep well of athletic insight, citing his encyclopedic knowledge of local sports. “You could not ask for a more knowledgeable guy when it came to sports, sitting down with him and asking questions to him,” said Westport PE teacher and Athletic Director Brad Rascoe. “I’ve known him for well over 40 years. I played basketball against him in high school when he was coaching AuSable. I don’t think kids today know that he was a coach. He also had one of the best set shots I have ever seen.” Crown Point Central School Athletic Director and PE teacher John Swinton cited “countless conversations” with the icon, particularly regarding basketball. “Being a coach myself and Mr. Finney having coached kids for the vast majority of his life, we’ve bounced ideas off each other, told each other stories of our times working with kids, and more importantly, he has given me useful guidance as to how to deal with difficult situations that he has had to deal with in the past.” SQUARE DANCING Finney traveled throughout the northeastern half of New York state, bringing his passion for square dancing to numerous schools, spending a few days at each district instructing students at all grade levels in everything from a do-si-do to bringing your partner home. Former Essex County Fair Manager Ernie LaPine said doing so was his biggest joy in recent years. “He told me he couldn’t wait each year for the school year to start,” LaPine said. “He always had a joke or a story he could tell for everything and he enjoyed inter-mingling with the people. Every year, he would come down and walk the old cattle barn before the fair just to walk through it for memory’s sake.” Like in many schools, Saranac Central PE teacher Ashley Eney said students would come into gym class the first day of school and ask when the square dancing unit would be, and if Finney would be the instructor, citing his humor, laughter and passion for the activity.