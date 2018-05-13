North Country Ministry’s new Warrensburg headquarters to open soon

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Construction of the new North Country Ministry headquarters is continuing, and the new spacious facility — which will allow more people to be accommodated with additional services — is likely be finished within 12 weeks.

WARRENSBURG | Steep stairways, creaky floors and severely cramped working conditions will soon be merely memories among staffers and volunteers at North Country Ministry’s Warrensburg headquarters.

Construction of a new building to host the charitable agency’s Warrensburg operation is progressing, and the exterior is substantially complete. The new building is located behind the Ministry’s existing headquarters in a modest, 100-year-old Victorian home.

Most of the work on the new building is now focused on the interior —and the facility is likely to be ready for occupancy in 10-12 weeks, North Country Ministry’s Executive Director Judy Carr said last week.

North Country Ministry is an ecumenical organization established in 1992 which provides services to more than 1,300 people of limited means per month living in a vast area of economically-depressed northern Warren County — an expanse of 650 square miles.

It added Warrensburg to its service area in 1992, moved into the 100-year-old home in 2008, and established a food pantry in Pottersville four months ago.

Plans call for the new building to house the Ministry’s administrative offices, caseworker counseling rooms, Baby’s Place and family clothing programs.

The new two-story structure was primarily funded through a large donation by a pair of anonymous donors.

It was built by Eric & Eric Construction, based in Brant Lake. The building is 2,500 square feet of floor space divided between the first and second floors, plus a full basement. Rounds Excavating and Gallup Concrete, both local enterprises, have also worked on the construction project.

The present headquarters for the Ministry’s center is far too cramped and presents obstacles in the agency’s efforts to meet citizens’ needs, Carr said.

North Country Ministry provides counseling services, advocacy and referral. It also offers clothing and a play group through the Baby’s Place as well as parenting support, an infant and toddler car seat program. In addition, the agency offers a food pantry, lunch and hospitality through the Gathering Place, an emergency assistance fund, and provides clothing, household goods and used furniture.

In a recent visit to the Ministry’s headquarters, a half dozen volunteers stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the home’s tiny kitchen, sorting and folding incoming donated clothing to be put out on display.