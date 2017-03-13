North Country Ministry Gala coming next month

× Expand File photo At a previous North Country Ministry spring benefit gala, Auctioneer Martin Seelye takes bids on a donated prize — box seats at Saratoga Race Track. The event hopes to raise money for Adirondack families facing urgent needs.

NORTH CREEK — The North Country Ministry’s Spring Gala, slated for April 28, will honor the organization’s 25th anniversary with the theme “Celebrating Generosity – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

The Gala will take place at Hiland Park Country Club in Queensbury. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, raffle baskets and the silent auction, followed by dinner and an exciting live auction.

The evening will conclude with dancing to the music of the Master Cylinders.

Reservations are required and accepted on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are $75 per person. For reservations, contact Linda Trasacco at 321-6119 or invitations may be downloaded from northcountryministry.org and used to secure reservations by mail.

“The Gala is our most important fundraiser for North Country Ministry,” said Gala Chairperson Dr. James Morrissey. “Its success is a testament to the hard work of a very large and committed group of volunteers and is contingent on the generous support of our sponsors and those who attend.

“As we look ahead to our next 25 years, we recognize that this support is what will make it possible for us to reach into communities that are currently underserved, continue responding to the need for food and other services among all our constituents, and ensure that our Emergency Assistance Fund is prepared for those facing crisis or hardship.”

“Our service area encompasses over 600 square miles in communities of the Adirondacks from Lake George north,” said Judy Carr, executive director. “The Gala enables not only our supporters within our service area, but also those who live outside of it, to help our neighbors in the rural areas in the northern part of Warren County and beyond.”

Proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit services provided through North Country Ministry’s locations in North Creek and Warrensburg. The organization provides a Food Pantry, caseworker advocacy and referral, clothing for the entire family, the Baby’s Place play group, an infant and toddler car seat program, and the Emergency Assistance Fund. In addition, North Country Ministry offers lunch and hospitality through the Gathering Place, the Furniture Barn which provides clients with gently used furniture and household goods, and the Adult Living Units.

For more information about the organization or the Gala, please visit the organization’s web site at northcountryministry.org.