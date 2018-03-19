North Country Ministry plans annual gala

NORTH CREEK | North Country Ministry’s annual spring gala is slated for April 20 at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center in Lake George.

Proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit services provided through North Country Ministry’s locations in North Creek, Warrensburg and Pottersville.

The theme of the event is “Live, Love, Lake” and will celebrate the beauty of the Adirondack lakes.

The evening will include a cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by a served dinner and live auction with auctioneer Martin Seelye. Entertainment will be provided by Jonathan Newell.

Reservations are required and accepted on a first-come, first served basis. Tickets are $75 per person. For reservations, contact North Country Ministry’s Warrensburg office at 518-623-2829 and ask to speak with Jordan.

Alternatively, invitations and response cards may be downloaded from northcountryministry.org and used to secure reservations by mail.

The live auction will include beautiful Max Yurman earrings donated by Frank Adams Jewelers, a Decorating Spaces room redesign package, getaway vacations and many other items.

“The Gala is North Country Ministry’s most important fundraiser. Its success is due to the generosity of so many businesses and individuals in the community who support our work as well as to the hard work of a large committee of dedicated volunteers,” said board president Dr. James Morrissey. “This support has made it possible for us to reach into Pottersville which houses our new food pantry and connect with those who may be currently underserved. It also ensures that our Emergency Assistance Fund is prepared when those facing hardship or crisis turn to us for help.”

North Country Ministry offers a wide variety of programs and services throughout a 650-square-mile region in the southeastern Adirondacks.

It provides baby clothing, diapers and car seats as well as clothing for the rest of the family and food through two pantries as well as backpack programs and other food initiatives.

Two caseworkers provide advocacy and referral services, supportive counseling, and oversee emergency assistance.

The gathering place program offers lunch and hospitality, the Furniture Barn provides gently used furniture and household goods to those in need, and the Adult Living Units offer affordable efficiency apartments in North Creek.